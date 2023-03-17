Have you ever had to take your cat to the vet? Did you or your cat find it stressful?
Researchers in the UK have confirmed that visits to the vet are not only a source of stress for many cats, but also stressful for their owners (Caney et al., 2022).
And this stress doesn't just manifest in veterinary settings.
Cats seem to know when its time for an appointment and often make themselves scarce.
Some will, point blank, refuse to get into (or be placed in) a cat carrier.
Some cat owners tell me this is because cats associate vet hospitals with injections, and they don't like needles.
I do meet the odd cat who reacts to injections, but they are the exception rather than the rule.
Research based on surveys of owners has found that the major sources of stress for cats associated with vet visits are travelling to the clinic, the presence of other animals in the waiting room and the consultation.
With this knowledge, we can help reduce stress in cats.
But first, its worth reflecting on cats and vets.
Cats are creatures of habit who tend to live fairly regimented lives.
They're comfortable in their own territory.
Their owners may not notice, but cats will often walk the exact same route through a house.
They might use the litter tray around the same time each day.
You can set your clock by their meal times.
They don't like change.
Unlike dogs, cats don't routinely go on trips in cars.
The only time the carrier comes out is when they go to the vet, into boarding, or if they're being relocated - all of which involve a change in environment over which they have no control.
They feel vulnerable in the face of uncertainty.
In the wild, cats are solitary. They don't naturally fraternise with other species.
You might also like to read about:
But while awaiting their appointment, cats may find themselves suddenly face to face with dogs and other animals.
In the consulting room, the carrier - once a signal that something bad was about to happen - becomes a safe haven, and some cats do everything they can to resist being withdrawn from this enclosure.
Nearly one third of cat owners reported that fears about causing their cat stress had put them off from bringing their cat to the vet.
So how can we ensure that we meet the health care needs of cats, while minimising distress?
Invest in a decent cat carrier and keep it clean: a cat carrier that enables you to place the cat in from the top (as opposed to the front door), and/or can be dismantled so that the cat can be examined while sitting in the base, is helpful for feline comfort.
It should be large enough so that your cat can turn around.
Cats have a sensitive sense of smell, so ensure carriers are not dusty or dirty.
Some carriers double as comfortable beds, so they can become a part of your cat's daily routine, and are less likely to be objectionable to your cat when the time comes.
When you get to the vet, if a cat-only waiting room is not available, ensure your cat is kept well away from other animals. You may be able to wait with your cat in a quiet area such as a consulting room.
Increasingly, veterinary clinics that cater to the needs of cats are accredited. Look out for the International Society of Feline Medicine's Cat Friendly Clinic sign.
Finally, if your cat gets very anxious at the vet, talk to your vet about pre-visit medications that can relieve stress.
Reference:
Caney, S M A, Robinson, N J, Gun-Moore, D A and Dean, R S, 2022. Happy cats: stress in cats and their carers associated with outpatient visits to the clinic. Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery, 24, e551-e557: 10.1177/1098612X221121907.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.