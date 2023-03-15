Brilliant singer-songwriter Alex Lloyd will be performing at Tallaganda Hill winery at Gundaroo on Sunday, March 26.
Doors open at 5.45pm. Performance from 6.30pm.
ARIA award-winning Lloyd will be performing his classic songs such as Amazing, Black the Sun, Lucky Star, Green, Coming Home and Never Meant To Fail, as well as some much-loved and well-known covers such as Hallelujah (Leonard Cohen) and Better Be Home Soon (Crowded House).
The concert will be held indoors.
READ MORE:
A range of Tallagandra Hill wines, local beers and soft drinks will be available to purchase on the night. Food will also be available to purchase prior to the event and on the night.
Special guests are Canberra band Woodface.
The winery is on Murrumbateman Road, Gundaroo
Tickets can be purchased here.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.