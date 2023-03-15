The Canberra Times
Alex Lloyd to perform at Tallaganda Hill winery

Updated March 15 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 1:40pm
Relive the early 2000s with Alex Lloyd. Picture supplied

Brilliant singer-songwriter Alex Lloyd will be performing at Tallaganda Hill winery at Gundaroo on Sunday, March 26.

