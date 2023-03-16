Kambah author Sarah Wallace is celebrating the publication of her first picture book, which draws on Irish mythology about how children got their freckles, a book perfectly timed for St Patrick's Day today.
Emma's Freckles, beautifully illustrated by Lesley McGee, is also about self-acceptance and giving children the confidence to be themselves. Emma's Grandma tells her a story from their Irish heritage, about how freckles are maps to the stars, and how her freckles are "more special than Emma could ever have imagined".
Sarah, a public servant and mum of three, has had short stories published before, but Emma's Freckles is her first published children's book.
"It's great. It's a wonderful feeling. Something I've wanted for quite some time," she said.
Sarah has an interest in mythology and folklore and "is delighted to be launching the book to coincide with St Patrick's Day, bringing a piece of Irish culture into the hearts of Australian children".
And writing has been a constant love for Sarah, who sits on the ACT committee of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators.
"I have a degree in English literature but, as you do, you need to earn money and so I pursued a career in the public service," she said.
"It was once I had my own children and after reading lots of stories to them that I started to focus on writing my own books."
The book is published by Little Pink Dog Books, based in Armidale, NSW. And while Sarah's story got the green light in 2019, it was three years until she could hold the book in her hand, due to delays caused by COVID-related shipping and printing issues.
"It's a long time coming, so it feels like a big relief,' she said.
And with another contract signed for a second book, Sarah is on her way.
"It's given me the confidence to keep going," she said.
Emma's Freckles will be launched at The Book Cow in Jardine Street in Kingston at 3pm on Sunday.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
