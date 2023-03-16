The Canberra Times
Kambah author Sara Wallace's launches children's book Emma's Freckles

March 17 2023 - 5:30am
Canberra author Sarah Wallace with her book Emma's Freckles. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Kambah author Sarah Wallace is celebrating the publication of her first picture book, which draws on Irish mythology about how children got their freckles, a book perfectly timed for St Patrick's Day today.

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

