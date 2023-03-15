The Canberra Times
Bag checks at 'Symphony in the Park' over the top

By Letters to the Editor
March 16 2023 - 5:30am
Why was it necessary to check the bags of people attending Symphony in the Park on the weekend? Picture by Sitthixay Dittavong

What was the idea of fencing off Stage 88 for "Symphony in the Park 2023" with controlled entry points staffed by people checking even handbags for "contraband" alcohol?

