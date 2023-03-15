What was the idea of fencing off Stage 88 for "Symphony in the Park 2023" with controlled entry points staffed by people checking even handbags for "contraband" alcohol?
Was it to ensure that attendees wanting a drink had to buy from the commercial outlets inside the compound? If so, who paid for the extensive high fencing and security personnel?
Commonwealth Park with Stage 88 is a public park. It should allow unhindered public access to those wanting to attend a free outdoor concert in celebration of Canberra's 110th birthday. What sort of birthday party forces people to buy their drinks?
A very bad look and feel for this free public event. And certainly not worthy of those trying to promote Canberra as a "liveable city".
I am glad that Australia will provide $368 billion to the USA for a nuclear submarine or two. It will soon be able to join the two or three countries of the world that have this necessary military equipment.
Alas the other 192 countries in the world, including Canada will be at the mercy of Australia's might. We shudder.
But we in Canada fully support you. Rest assured, the world will now become a safer place.
As an 87-year-old father of five with 12 grandchildren I feel I must support June Cullen (Letters, March 14).
I think China is being provoked. If there is a war it may come sooner than 2030.
This huge amount of money could be spent on important things such as homelessness, health, education and climate change.
We could declare ourselves neutral rather than just blindly following America. Surely we can learn from our previous mistakes.
Let us be an example to future generations.
The Clinical Director of Medical Services at Canberra Hospital, Dr Ashwin Swaminathan, is being disingenuous when he says he wants to "partner with the private cardiology practices" to improve the standard of cardiology care in Canberra Hospital.
The private cardiologists are Visiting Medical Officers, who have been largely excluded from the cardiology department at Canberra Hospital for decades.
It is time that Canberra Hospital opened up to private cardiology VMOs.
Australians have been betrayed by our Prime Minister. Despite insisting last Thursday that "Australia will retain absolutely our sovereignty, our absolute sovereignty" Anthony Albanese has sold us down the river with AUKUS.
Not only have we lost the promised sovereignty, we have lost any semblance of independence. Worse still, we are having to pay the bill to become "part of the US military".
Bear in mind also, we have a situation where Australia can go to war without any parliamentary involvement! Where have the Labor Party's principles gone?
Having spent almost an hour on Tuesday morning waiting for service at a ground floor bank in Belconnen Mall I need to vent my ire.
I know that Monday was a public holiday. So did the bank as they were closed. However, their staffing arrangements showed no consideration of the likelihood of a higher customer demand than on usual Tuesdays.
They had only one teller on by the time I got to the top of the long queue. I queried why there was only one teller and was told that the second teller had gone to fix a broken ATM.
Surely it is time for banks to consider their customers. Once upon a time there were plenty of bank branches, tellers and ATMs. These services continue to be slashed by banks as they speedily apply all mortgage rate rises.
It's a pity that the interest rates they offer do not rise with the same speed!
Garry Dalrymple (Letters, March 10) invites us to read Kipling's work and discern his actual opinions, taking this as a start point of a discussion of current rights and wrongs if we find them egregious.
I remember the lines where colonialised non-Europeans are seen as "new-caught sullen peoples, half-devil and half child" or characterised as "lesser breeds without the law".
Not to mention Kipling's fund-raising for General Dyer, the perpetrator of the Amritsar Massacre.
Without calling for "cancellation" or Bowdlerisation, my starting point would be that Kipling's works were criticised by many after World War I, let alone the present day. Indeed George Orwell described him as a "jingo imperialist", "morally insensitive" and "brutal".
Unlike Dalrymple, I don't have difficulty in differentiating between criticism and calls for cancellation.
I disagree with Dr Klugman (Letters, March 12) that a human rights act would have prevented robodebt abuses. A human rights department in every state would not have prevented the cruelty and injustice of the robodebt scam.
Such an office would have told any individual seeking help: "Come back when you have resolved the debt claim made against you".
A federal human rights act would have prevented the "robodebt" abuses. Kristine Klugman, president of Civil liberties Australia, is right (Letters, March 12). This would have been of obvious benefit to the victims of the abuse.
But let us keep in mind that the perpetrators would also have benefited greatly.
They, the senior politicians and public servants whose neglectful decisions-making has now been exposed by the Royal Commission, would have been prevented from acting in a way that has now seriously endangered their reputations.
The ACT electorate is unlikely to be inspired by the ACT Liberals and their local allies pursuing "opportunities for innovative campaign approaches in the future" ("Zed in the water", canberratimes.com.au, March 11).
Did the Liberals' rather lightweight-sounding, post-election review consider the cost of the local branch's past propensity to try and benefit from the below-the-belt antics of Advance Australia or whether it ever tries to influence the now federal opposition's policy agenda in the direction of progressivism?
To what extent is the branch's residual conservatism still a giant millstone around its neck?
Given the branch's past performance and boorish campaign efforts, ACT voters - male and female - would expect to see evidence of some pretty sustained consideration of major issues and revised policy positions well before the 2024 ACT election, and for the federal one that will follow soon after.
Currently the party gives the impression of barely being able to tread water at both the territory and federal levels.
Three of our public swimming pools face an uncertain future following the refusal of the YMCA to renew their contract to manage them.
A key reason is a 400 per cent increase in the cost of gas to heat the pools. Our Green Labor Government has been keeping its hands clean by outsourcing emissions to a well respected "not for profit" and apparently sending them broke in the process.
While our government has put up $50 million to persuade those householders who can afford it to switch away from gas, they need to invest in zero emission pool heating.
This is already being used at the Brimbank Aquatic Centre in Victoria. This would save ratepayers around $10 million every year, most of which comprises war-mongered super profits.
Get with the program Canberra.
Many people have commented on the Reserve Bank's interest rate increases aimed at reducing inflation.
Uncertainty surrounds exactly how monetary policy works. First, it operates with lags but their length is debated; it could take a year or even longer for the full effects of the increases to be felt.
The precise magnitude and timing of the increases needed to meet the target inflation rate of between two and three per cent are likewise uncertain.
In short, we simply do not know enough. So claims about the appropriateness or otherwise of the rate increases should be treated with caution.
Are the US and UK nuclear submarines going to rotate vertically or horizontally in "downunder" Australian waters? And why do they have to rotate in the first place? If they just follow a great circle they can go home without having to rotate.
The submarine decision is a great long term plan, but what about the next 10 years? I await with interest plans to make the most of what we have now and how we will grow capability over the next decade. if anything, that may be even more important than the submarines.
The "great wall of steel" (vis-a-vis China's military) is a defensive structure. Also, how is AUKUS not an Anglo club? Is AUKUS on its own not an arms race? It takes two to race?
No number of nuclear powered submarines would have prevented the pandemic.
With Peter Dutton offering bipartisan support for budgetary measures necessary to help fund the AUKUS subs now would be a good time for the government to ditch the stage 3 tax cuts. That would be much better than winding back the NDIS. Let's see how Dutton reacts to that.
AUKUS should actually be USUKA.
Maybe we should cut out the middlemen and just buy our subs from China? They'll probably pinch the plans of the wonderful new UK sub and build them cheaper and better anyway. This would guarantee our ongoing security.
$368 billion to help the US contain China? Tell them they're dreaming.
Given the huge importance of the AUKUS submarine project for South Australia's future, maybe that state's premier (among many others, sadly) could learn to pronounce "nuclear" correctly.
The small "r" in renewable LPG has big implications. While renewable gas sounds good by name it is still methane, a greenhouse gas, and when burnt emits carbon dioxide, another greenhouse gas. Australia has plenty of gas, and as we transition to zero-emission renewables, we just need to divert it from export.
Simon Cowan ("Robodebt royal commission highlighted flawed processes", canberratimes.com.au, March 11) has to be kidding. The government ignored proper process advice (from the APS) that the whole idea was illegal and as a result Cowan says the APS can't be trusted to implement policy. Maybe the only failure was to cover the tracks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.