Young child dies after being struck by ride-on mower driven by father

A three-year-old boy has died after being run over by a ride-on lawn mower driven by his father on the NSW far South Coast.
Police said officers attached to South Coast Police District responded to Pambula District Hospital just after 12.30pm on Saturday, March 11, after a child was brought in with severe injuries.
Police are investigating the incident but say it was likely an accident.
"He reversed over the poor child. He didn't see it," a police spokesman told AAP.
Paramedics attended the scene but police say the child suffered catastrophic injuries "not compatible with life" after being hit with the mower blades.
The child was taken to Pambula District Hospital where resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful.
Police are not expected to lay any charges but are required to investigate such deaths to provide a report to the coroner.
"I don't think anything you could do to the father would change the way he feels unfortunately," the spokesman said.
"It's unusual, it's not a death that's caused by natural causes, so that's why we're doing what we're doing."
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW.
