The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Young child dies after being struck by ride-on mower

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated March 15 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 1:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A three-year-old child has died after reportedly being hit by a ride-on lawnmower on the NSW South Coast, police say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.