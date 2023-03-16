This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Like a pebble in the shoe, the question's been troubling me for days. It's bubbled to the surface in the dead of night and had me tossing and turning right up to when the kookaburras start laughing. It's tormented me in the shower and out walking the dog.
If we end up going to war with China, where will our socks come from? Our shirts and pants and shoes? Our iPhones and Teslas and laptops? Heck, even our undies come from China.
Would the US step in? Does it even make clothes any more?
Those MAGA caps we saw through the Trump years? Made in China. Apart from Ray-Ban sunglasses and Harley-Davidsons, the most visible product from the US of A we see these days are those monstrous pickup trucks infesting our highways and byways and blocking out the sun and everything else at intersections, most of them paid for by generous instant asset tax write-offs for tradies.
When Chinese ports ground to a halt through the pandemic, did America come to the rescue of our supply chain woes? Short answer: no. It was just as dependent on China for the vast array of everyday goods cheaper to manufacture in China than at home.
And the flipside to the question, enunciated so brutally by former PM Paul Keating at his incendiary speech to the National Press Club yesterday, why would China go to war with a country - Australia - on which it relies so heavily for the iron ore that makes its steel which in turn builds its cities?
In a blistering attack on his Labor descendants, Keating said the AUKUS submarine deal was the worst international decision of a Labor government since Billy Hughes sought to introduce conscription in World War I.
Whether one agrees or not, it was vintage Keating, a viewpoint formed from experience, intelligence and a deep understanding of history. It stood out as a refreshing reminder of the public debate we ought to have had about pinning our colours to the American mast. A debate that, sadly, has been all too muted.
Part of that debate should be about consequences. All this sabre-rattling, this exhumation of George Kennan's Cold War containment doctrine, brings the very real risk of miscalculation and overreaction. Two gunshots triggered World War I, when Gavrilo Princip shot Franz Ferdinand and his wife on a Sarajevo Street. A misstep by a nuclear powered submarine in the South China Sea could do the same.
Should the unimaginable happen, as an island nation that buys most of its products from China, we will endure extreme shortages of everything we use daily.
We'll have to learn to darn our socks and patch our undies.
HAVE OUR SAY: How many day-to-day products in your household come from China? How will you cope if that supply is cut off by conflict? Has the debate around AUKUS been too muted? Do you think there's a risk of overreaction or miscalculation triggering an actual war? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Australia could be headed for a hot and dry rest of the year with the Bureau of Meteorology declaring a 50 per cent chance of El Nino in 2023. La Nina has officially been declared over after months of easing and an El Nino watch is now underway.
- Senator David Pocock has called on the federal government to "step up" and implement stronger, national security of payment laws following the collapse of a Canberra-based construction company. PBS Building, which operates in the ACT, NSW and Queensland, went into administration last week owing $25 million to 1000 creditors, including many local small businesses and subcontractors.
- A close encounter with a venomous snake has left a man thankful to be alive, after he angered the reptile by accidentally treading on it with a bare foot. Arvind Atri opened his front door in the outskirts of Melbourne, and stepped out directly onto the copperhead snake on Tuesday afternoon.
THEY SAID IT: "Peace is not absence of conflict, it is the ability to handle conflict by peaceful means." - Ronald Reagan
YOU SAID IT: AUKUS and our other national national priorities like ending poverty and fixing the housing shortage. Oh, and Peter Dutton's new glasses.
Dominique from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, says: "Good on you! It is so refreshing to read your plain-speaking comments in general and especially about AUKUS! We need you also on this side of the Pacific! The United States are spending billions (trillions?) on a proxy war that is killing and maiming hundreds of thousands of people and poisoning the richest agricultural land, thereby condemning millions of innocent people to famine - all in pursuit of elusive supreme superpower against the other superpowers Russia and China - and not budgeting for free school lunches and health care for all. Why would Australia want to join such a fool's errand instead of building good relationships with its own neighbours (Oceania, SE Asia, etc), feeding its children, and taking care of its great, but endangered environment?"
Graham lists his priorities: "Before committing any money to sabre-rattling, I'd make top priority the government services that suffered the biggest budget cuts: health, education and welfare.Then prioritise downwards using that same principle. By my calculation, the ADF budget would be near the bottom. As for Mr Dutton's spectacles, I think he should choose another optometrist; he is still selectively blind to what really matters to Joe and Josephine Public, and the rest he sees but does not perceive. His ears also need some attention; he hears but it's so muffled it confuses him to the point where he just plain doesn't listen. In closing, might I venture the opinion that Albo has the same problem but to a lesser extent."
Elisabeth laments: "I honestly couldn't care less about Dutton's glasses, but I despair for the future. Caught up in a confected arms race, watching these self-centred men and women we are presented with to elect. They strut around and use their huge salaries to buy more investment properties, while squandering the potential of hundreds of thousands of young people not lucky enough to have been born into financially comfortable families. There may be more of my life behind me than ahead of me, but it's not about me. It's about the future. God help us."
Daniel says: "Dutton might want to put his glasses on the back of his head. I saw ScoMo on the idiot box last night, singing the praises of 'his' AUKUS. I fear a Lazarus with a triple bypass coming on!"
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
