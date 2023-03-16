Dominique from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, says: "Good on you! It is so refreshing to read your plain-speaking comments in general and especially about AUKUS! We need you also on this side of the Pacific! The United States are spending billions (trillions?) on a proxy war that is killing and maiming hundreds of thousands of people and poisoning the richest agricultural land, thereby condemning millions of innocent people to famine - all in pursuit of elusive supreme superpower against the other superpowers Russia and China - and not budgeting for free school lunches and health care for all. Why would Australia want to join such a fool's errand instead of building good relationships with its own neighbours (Oceania, SE Asia, etc), feeding its children, and taking care of its great, but endangered environment?"

