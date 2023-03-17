The Canberra Times
Ian Warden | Real men's submarine dreaming

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
March 18 2023 - 5:30am
"They're unbelievably lethal!", I heard a truly manly man (it was Liberal party legend and former ambassador to the USA, Joe Hockey) enthusing over our chosen nuclear submarines on ABC RN Breakfast on Tuesday.

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

