To mark their 20th anniversary, A Chorus of Women will return to Parliament House on Tuesday March 21, with permission this time, and with a "People's Chorus" of women and men. Glenda Cloughley explains, "We are returning to encourage the tide of renewal that's moving across Australia into this 47th Parliament. We're telling in three short songs the most important story in the world - the regeneration story that's much bigger than any of us who will be there."