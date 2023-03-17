The Canberra Times
What's On/Music, Theatre, Arts

Turning Lament to Renewal - A Chorus of Women 20 years on

By Janet Salisbury
March 18 2023 - 12:00am
Glenda Cloughley, writer of the Lament lyrics and initiator of the March 2003 action, in 2018. Picture supplied

This month, Canberra's celebrated women's group, A Chorus of Women, mark 20 years of giving voice to matters of the heart for citizens - from peace and human rights to climate change and environmental protection.

