The ACT Brumbies will continue working with Rugby Australia as they look to lock down a handful of off-contract stars.
With Len Ikitau poised to re-sign with the club for the next two seasons, Tom Wright looms as the next Wallaby officials are determined to retain.
The 25-year-old has enjoyed a smooth transition from wing to fullback this year and is looking to make the gold No.15 jumper his own in the lead up to the World Cup.
While talks have been happening for a number of months, it's understood they have progressed recently and a deal is not far away.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
The arrival of new Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has dramatically altered the Australian rugby landscape and changed the dynamic in contract discussions.
A number of conversations were put on hold as he mapped out a plan for the next five years and assessed the playing pool.
Wright shapes as a player of the future and Rugby Australia has been working with the Brumbies to agree to terms with the fullback.
While the 25-year-old is close to a deal, a handful of his teammates will have to continue performing in Super Rugby in order to earn contracts beyond the 2023 World Cup.
The group includes the likes of Nic White, James Slipper and Cadeyrn Neville with Jones asking the veterans prove their worth.
The Australian contracting system takes some of those decisions out of the Brumbies' hands and international clubs are circling.
Pete Samu is set to depart Canberra for Bordeaux in the French Top 14 and there are fears others could be set to follow.
The Brumbies have locked in a host of stars for 2024 and beyond, with both Rob Valetini and Allan Alaalatoa signing four-year deals through to the 2027 World Cup.
Connal McInerney and Blake Schoupp also extended their time in the ACT and it's understood Hudson Creighton is close to agreeing to terms on a new contract.
Brumbies chief executive Phil Thomson is pleased with the pace of negotiations and is confident the bulk of the squad will return.
"A number of conversations are taking place between players, their agents and Rugby Australia," Thomson said. "We're working to finalise those as soon as we can."
The contract negotiations come as the Brumbies prepare to host Moana Pasifika at Canberra Stadium on Saturday night.
ACT enter the match undefeated but still searching for their best football while the visitors are yet to win this season.
The Brumbies are set to make a handful of changes to the team that beat the Reds last weekend, with Charlie Cale in line for a Super Rugby debut off the bench.
The loose forward impressed last year in the John I Dent Cup and was a standout during the pre-season and is set to replace Darcy Swain on Saturday. The lock has a foot injury, however it's not considered serious.
Winger Ben O'Donnell is also likely to earn a promotion to the starting side after making his debut as a substitute last week.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.