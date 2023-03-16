Some of the speediest fish in the sea descend on the NSW far South Coast in autumn - but you'll need to act fast if you want a slice of the action.
Bonito, frigate mackerel, striped tuna and northern bluefin tuna are the 100m sprinters of the ocean and turn on high-octane sport for anglers lucky enough to encounter them.
Bonito and frigates are the most common catches as they live their lives fairly close to shore and can be easily targeted from the rocks, breakwalls and wharves.
Frigates will happily enter the estuaries, too. In fact, there were fast-moving schools spotted in waist-deep water in Wagonga Inlet over the long weekend.
Bonito also love the waters around Montague Island. They're thick at the moment and will hammer lures and bait. Kings are with them, but they're mostly undersized.
Fortunately, expensive tackle isn't a pre-requisite if you want to target speedy pelagics. A handful of cheap metal lures and a sturdy spin outfit is all you need. Just remember to wind fast - as fast as you can!
Salmon and tailor aren't as quick as their tuna and mackerel counterparts, but they're still a whole lot of fun on lures and light tackle.
Both are around in healthy numbers off the stones, with schools also spotted in the estuaries at Moruya, Tuross and Narooma.
Pan-sized snapper are turning up in estuary anglers' catches, too. They're prolific in Wagonga Inlet and are a nice by-catch when chasing flatties and bream. They also pull like a train!
Locally, there a some nice cod on offer at Googong, plus plenty of redfin to 30cm in all the local ponds and lakes.
