'Fresh modalities': The importance of unclear communication at work

By Charles Firth
March 18 2023 - 12:00am
Charles Firth of The Anti-Experts (and The Chaser). Picture supplied

Clear and effective communication is a key concept in any workplace culture. Unless you can identify clear, effective communication and get rid of it, your colleagues will quickly begin to see you for the fraud you are.

