Tyler Van Luin is confident his experience will play a crucial role in Queanbeyan's bid to snap an 11-year Douglas Cup title drought.
Van Luin is striving for selection in the ACT Comets next season and has been willing to travel to test his game in a range of different environments. Having played for Bankstown in Sydney last summer, the 24-year-old will fly to the Netherlands in the coming months to play in their domestic league.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
First, however, he has a premiership to win in Canberra.
"Everywhere you go whether it be Australia, Netherlands or even going interstate I think everywhere has got different conditions so being able to play in different conditions is going to help you become a better cricketer," Van Luin said.
Van Luin spent the 2021/22 season in Sydney in an effort to progress his game before returning to Queanbeyan this summer.
The all-rounder views the Sydney competition among the best in the world and quickly transferred his new skills back to Canberra.
"For my own game, it's definitely helped me see where I need to be, see where the best cricketers are at," Van Luin said. "It's given me confidence to know that I did pretty good up there."
Queanbeyan are chasing an upset victory over Weston Creek Molonglo in the two-day decider at Phillip Oval, commencing Friday.
Van Luin's side was eliminated from the first grade Twenty20 and one-day competition in the semi-finals and are desperate to win a premiership this season.
Having overcome the semi-final hurdle with a tense win over Ginninderra last week, the all-rounder is confident the Douglas Cup is within their grasp.
"We definitely made it our main priority to win this one, we don't want to go this year without a premiership," he said. "I feel like we're one of the better teams in the comp, so to go without a premiership would be pretty disappointing."
"If you look at our clubhouse there's a lot of pictures on the wall. We want a photo up there in that hall of fame you could almost say."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.