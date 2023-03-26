The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Australian National University accused of mishandling public interest disclosures

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
March 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Australian National University was accused of mishandling several public interest disclosures of former staff members through submissions to a Senate inquiry. File picture

The Australian National University has been accused of mishandling public interest disclosures as the parliament considers legislation to strengthen the public sector whistleblowing framework.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.