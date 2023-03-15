The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

A-League coup is a win for the ACT

By The Canberra Times
March 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A-League for Canberra bid leader Michael Caggiano. Picture by Karleen Minney

The news that after decades of effort the ACT will field an A-League men's soccer team next year could not come at a better time for the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.