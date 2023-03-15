A-League coup is a win for the ACT

The news that after decades of effort the ACT will field an A-League men's soccer team next year could not come at a better time for the city.
It is inevitable, for example, that Wednesday's announcement will become an important factor in the ongoing discussions about how big Canberra's long awaited new stadium will be and where it should go.
While the Chief Minister favours a site in Bruce others have not given up hope that it could be developed on the Civic pool site in the heart of the city.
Either way, the imminent establishment of an A-League team here with the prospect of regular matches at the highest level and in an otherwise dead time for men's sporting content means that a decision will need to be made soon.
While the Australian Professional League, the body that has given Canberra the nod to establish an A-League club, would like to see the new stadium yesterday it understands that these things take time.
"A Civic downtown stadium would be amazing but we can't determine that, and it's certainly not a prerequisite," APL chief executive Danny Townsend has said.
"We want to work collaboratively with the [ACT] government and a new stadium is certainly part of the future."
The prospect that Capital Football, which fields the highly-rated ACT women's team in the national competition, will likely come on board is crucial to the success of the venture.
To have two separate clubs, one fielding a men's team and the other fielding a women's team, would make absolutely no sense at all.
Given Ivan Slavich, the chief executive of Capital Football, led the 2008 A-League4Canberra bid it should be relatively smooth sailing to work out an arrangement to bring the two teams together under the one banner.
That is one of the first items for Michael Caggiano, the 2018 bid leader and the person engaged by APL to facilitate the establishment of the new Canberra club, needs to tick off on what is a very extensive "to do" list.
His other challenges include identifying high performance training base options locally, securing sponsors and ACT government support, and working with existing National Premier League clubs to start building a local supporter base.
That last part should be one of the easier tasks to accomplish. The round ball game, Australia's most played football code by a significant margin, is already incredibly well supported in Canberra.
In 2021, despite the COVID lockdowns, almost 35,000 people played soccer in one form or another here. Almost 8000 of these were women and girls.
Nationally the sport is played by more than two million people. The participation rate for those aged six to 13 is an incredible 48 per cent.
And, as the viewing figures for the recent World Cup in Qatar demonstrated, it is the most widely viewed of all individual sports with only the Olympics drawing larger television and streaming audiences.
Soccer truly is the world game. While it is unfortunate it has taken more than two decades to bring men's A-League football back to Canberra after the collapse of the Canberra Cosmos it is time to move on.
Canberra's sporting community should unite to ensure that 2024 is a year to remember. This is not the time for inter-sport rivalry or jealousy.
A strong and united A-League club in Canberra will benefit every sporting code through the development of new and improved facilities and encourage even greater interest in junior sport.
