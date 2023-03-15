The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

David Shoebridge warns Public Interest Disclosure changes to protect whistleblowers 'clumsy', 'inappropriate'

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated March 16 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens senator David Shoebridge. Picture by Karleen Minney.

Proposed changes to the federal government's whistleblower protections don't go far enough, critics warn, with "clumsy" drafting likely leading to unintended consequences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.