Today's container gardening evokes images of vibrant decorative pots in a multitude of finishes that provide the gardener with a palette of colours, shapes and textures.
With a little imagination the creative gardener can turn everyday items such as galvanised buckets, discarded cooking pots, even old boots, into suitable plant containers, by drilling a few drainage holes in the base.
Buy seedlings of seasonal annuals in a colour that appeals; or experiment with a range of annuals and perennials of different colours and textures.
Even vegetables and herb combinations work well.
Containers provide endless possibilities for the display of a range of plants you may otherwise not have the space or conditions to grow.
Water plants are a good example and containers specifically designed for growing water plants - half wine barrels, claw foot baths or concrete laundry tubs - are ideal to establish containers of interest where space may not permit a more elaborate and often expensive water feature.
Consult your local garden centre for suitable water plants such as water lily, Japanese water iris and water canna.
Camellias are wonderful plants for pots and, even when not in flower, their dark glossy green foliage is very attractive. They are ideal for lighting up those darker corners when in bloom.
When selecting a container for a camellia make sure it will retain moisture. Plastic pots are the best option but, if terracotta is preferred, use a pot sealer to reduce moisture loss.
Buy a specialist camellia mix and combine a small amount of milled cow manure to get your potted camellias off to a good start.
Water plants when the top of the potting mix dries out but make sure pots are well drained.
Go potty this weekend and try container gardening, you'll be hooked.
