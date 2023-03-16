Read on for the latest news from around the grounds in Canberra sport. We've got the latest on the start of the NRLW season and something that will make a pie taste that much better. Plus there's more Locker Room on Canberra's new A-League team and the future of Canberra Stadium.
The Canberra Raiders women's team is slowly taking shape, and we can reveal the club is already planning for a blockbuster double-header for their first home game.
The NRL has been dragging its feet on the women's competition preparations, failing to publish a draw and the collective bargaining agreement means clubs can't officially sign players yet.
But we hear the Raiders women will start their season on the road towards the end of July and then return home for what looms as a special afternoon on July 29.
It looks like the match will be a double-header with the men's team's round 22 clash against the Newcastle Knights.
Canberra's NRLW coach Darrin Borthwick has been working away behind the scenes waiting for the CBA to be finalised so he can sign the players he's been chatting to. Expect announcements as soon as the bargaining deal is done.
The ACT government has also come to the party to help the Raiders and ACT Brumbies promote their women's teams, giving clubs a financial injection on top of existing performance agreements.
Is the price of a pie enough to get you through the Canberra Stadium gates this weekend? Maybe not, but this might make that first bite taste a little better.
A loyal Locker Room reader wonders how shaving the price of a pie down to $4.50 at Canberra Stadium stacks up - and you'd do well to find anything cheaper.
Melbourne's Docklands Stadium matches that mark, while some costs soar as high as $8.50 - that must be those Sydney Football Stadium backers trying to cover an $828 million investment.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
