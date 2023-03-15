Police are asking anyone with information about an alleged overnight burglary on Marcus Clarke St in Civic, to come forward.
Convenience store 21 Capital Mart, in the New Acton precinct, was left with shattered windows after an alleged burglary on Wednesday night, police said.
ACT police said they received a call about the incident at 6.30am, and are still seeking information about whether anything was stolen.
They have asked anyone who saw anything overnight to come forward.
More to come.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
