The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT Police call for information about alleged Civic mini mart burglary

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated March 16 2023 - 9:04am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The shop was left with shattered windows after an alleged burglary. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Police are asking anyone with information about an alleged overnight burglary on Marcus Clarke St in Civic, to come forward.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.