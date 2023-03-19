This is not an investment advice column, and I don't wish for readers to rush out and buy shares based on information that I write, but lately I do find myself often discussing the latest wearable tech device.
We have progressed incredibly with a variety of wearable tech and this particular industry has annual growth expectations of more than 15 per cent for the next decade.
As many in our society become more sedentary, we seem more obsessed with monitoring how unhealthy we have become.
The gold standard in monitoring our health is our blood. More than 3 billion blood tests are run in the US alone each year.
There is a reason that the now failed company Theranos Inc., shot to a valuation of over $US10 billion on the promise of quick blood testing done with a drop of blood.
If a tiny amount of blood could be used for near-constant monitoring, the potential for better health monitoring was huge.
Not to mention the revenue stream for any company that could deliver the Holy Grail in blood testing.
As we now know, it turned out that the dream of simple and quick blood testing with a drop of blood was just that - a dream.
We continue on with our more traditional methods of blood testing for a huge range of potential health conditions from diabetes to cholesterol levels, to the possibility of prostate cancer; tests for the functionality of our thyroid, liver and kidneys; along with markers to determine if we may have experienced a minor heart attack.
Blood tests are not that convenient though and it is hard to deliver constant monitoring.
Well, say "hello" to interstitial fluid.
Interstitial fluid is a clear fluid that surrounds the cells, tissues and organs in the body, existing in the spaces between tissues.
It is a component of the extracellular fluid that bathes and nourishes the cells, supplying them with nutrients and removing waste products.
Interstitial fluid contains many of the same chemicals as blood, in the same proportions.
If we used interstitial fluid for testing, we already have some of the information we require from decades of testing of blood samples.
But why bother? If blood is already so good, why not just further develop blood testing?
The more we can monitor our health and the more accessible that data is, the better chance we have of making improvements in the outcomes.
Interstitial fluid offers the promise of constant monitoring, as researchers work to develop microneedle patches.
If you don't like the idea of one needle then microneedles sounds like even less fun. However, the patches being developed have tiny needles of less than a millimetre in length, which cause about the same amount of pain as ripping off a Band-Aid. Once applied, a patient has continuous access to health monitoring.
Patches being developed will connect to other devices you carry on your body, and eventually connect to your mobile via Bluetooth.
Depending on your exact health requirements, you can then perform your own monitoring or feed that information back to your health professionals.
That may be for monitoring of ongoing health conditions or, it could also be used to track the efficacy of drugs that are being administered to ensure proper dosage.
