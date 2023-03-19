The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Cartoon character Dick Tracy's wrist watch communicator was ahead of its time

By Mathew Dickerson
Updated March 20 2023 - 11:39am, first published March 19 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TECH TALK

Smart watches are just the beginning for wearable health monitoring. Picture by Eliza Lake.

This is not an investment advice column, and I don't wish for readers to rush out and buy shares based on information that I write, but lately I do find myself often discussing the latest wearable tech device.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.