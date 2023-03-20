Subtitled "Solutionising the Corporate World", this satirical show from James Schloeffel (of The Shovel) and Charles Firth (of The Chaser) will teach you everything you need to know to thrive in today's corporate world, including how to eliminate clear communication from your conversation style, Gina Rinehart's tips for inheriting massive wealth, and how to conceal wage-theft with an inspiring mission statement.
It's on at The Canberra Theatre on Thursday March 23 at 7pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Do you love staring at screens? Are you staring at a screen right now? You should get out more.
Specifically to a show that has an enormous screen smack-bang in the middle of it. The Umbilical Brothers take the energy of live performance and the spectacle of cinema and smashes them together into a award-winning new show performed simultaneously on stage and on the big screen so you can decide which to watch and when.
It's on at the Canberra Theatre on Saturday March 25 at 6.30pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
If you're in the mood for a selection of comedy canapes rather than a one-act main course, with a bit of luck and speed you might get a ticket to this taster of a show where you can sample a bunch of comedians and work out which ones make you laugh the most and might be worth another look at their own shows.
The Canberra Theatre, Tuesday March 21 at 8.45pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Late and loose, this event is a favourite of festival insiders. It's where the comedians come to congregate and put on another show packed with short sets of material.
You will see a mix of locals and legends.
Lineups are not published so, like Forrest Gump's box of chocolates, you never know what you're going to get, which adds to the mystique. ANU Big Band Room, Peter Karmel Building, Childers Street, Friday March 24 and Saturday March 25, doors and bar open at 10pm, show starts at 10.30pm. See: canberracomedyfestival.com.au.
You shouldn't come to this show if you refer to something you've done as an epic journey despite going nowhere, you have more than one middle name, you know your own I.Q., a NO SHIRT NO SERVICE sign applies to you, you think sweet potato fries were a good invention or if more than one person (excluding your spouse or parents) has called you an idiot recently.
Big Band Room, ANU. Somebody must be coming as a new show has been added. Saturday, March 25 at 5.30pm. 18+. See: canberracomedyfestival.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra.
