Canberra Comedy Festival's offerings include Wankernomics

By Ron Cerabona
March 21 2023 - 5:30am
There's still lots of laughs to be had at the Canberra Comedy Festival. Picture supplied

Wankernomics

Subtitled "Solutionising the Corporate World", this satirical show from James Schloeffel (of The Shovel) and Charles Firth (of The Chaser) will teach you everything you need to know to thrive in today's corporate world, including how to eliminate clear communication from your conversation style, Gina Rinehart's tips for inheriting massive wealth, and how to conceal wage-theft with an inspiring mission statement.

