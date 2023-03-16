Sterling Alexiou has been around long enough to know timing is everything when it comes to two-year-olds.
All it takes is one slight hiccup and their Golden Slipper dream is over.
Alexiou, who works in partnership with veteran trainer Gerald Ryan, started the season with a quality crop of juveniles aimed towards the $5 million feature.
As the race grew closer, that group was whittled down to just one. Eventually only Facile was left standing and the filly took her place as the 16th and final horse in the field for Saturday's race.
As Alexiou knows, however, nothing is certain until they jump from the barriers and his plans for the Golden Slipper were thrown up in the air when Facile presented with lameness in her foreleg.
Vets will continue to monitor the filly and make a decision on her status over the coming days. It's a timely reminder for the trainer that the path to feature races is never smooth.
"Golden Slippers are all about timing," Alexiou said. "You might have a better two-year-old in the stable but it's about having the right horse ready at the right time. A lot of ours have fallen by the wayside this year, Facile has had a faultless prep and that's the key to getting into big two-year-old races.
"You dare to dream of winning a Golden Slipper but you never take the opportunity to be in one for granted. It's a testament to all the staff just to have a runner in it."
Facile will mark the second Golden Slipper runner for the Ryan-Alexiou stable if she races on Saturday, after Mallory ran ninth in 2021.
The two-year-old has drifted in the odds since news of her injury was announced and is currently a $41 hope. Godolphin colt Cylinder remains the favourite at $3.90, with Annabel Neasham's Learning To Fly at $6.50.
The filly is the only unbeaten horse in the race and narrowly edged Facile in the Reisling Stakes earlier this month.
While it was a small field of four, Alexiou said it's a fair indication of his runner's chances on Saturday.
"She showed a lot of guts and determination to hang in there a long time," Alexiou said. "[Jockey Tim Clark] is adamant he had the race won two or three times, but she was not sure how to put the race away.
"That will come in time with experience. I was happy with the way she raced and that will hold her in good stead for the Slipper."
Queensland jockey Ryan Maloney will travel to Sydney to ride Facile in the Golden Slipper and will look to secure a Group 1 double for Ryan-Alexiou on Saturday.
The hoop will jump on board the stable's star Williamsburg in the Rosehill Guineas, the colt currently an $11 chance.
Alexiou is confident he'll give the pair every chance of victory, but hasn't allowed himself to contemplate a Group 1 double.
"I wouldn't dare to dream," he said. "If one could win, I'd be over the moon, you would never expect to train a Group 1 double on a day like the Slipper."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
