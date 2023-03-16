St Patrick's Day celebrations at King O'Malley's on Friday

Pints of Guinness will be flowing, patrons will be wearing green and Irish dancers will be jigging at St Patrick's Day celebrations on Friday at King O'Malley's in City Walk.
St Patrick's Day is one of the biggest days of the year for the Civic pub, with owner Peter Barclay promising a fun, family-friendly affair.
The Gregory Academy Irish Dancers will be performing throughout the day, starting at 12.30pm.
Bands will be performing throughout the afternoon and evening.
The World's Greatest Shave for the Leukaemia Foundation will also take place on Friday, between 4pm to 6pm in King O'Malley's City Walk beer garden.
It is the 25th anniversary of the World's Greatest Shave in Australia, the biggest fundraiser for the Leukaemia Foundation to fight blood cancer.
Leukaemia Foundation CEO Chris Tanti said more than two million people had sacrificed their hair, or donated to someone who did, over the last 25 years.
