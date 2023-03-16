Summer's finally on the way - in autumn.
The Bureau of Meteorology says temperatures in the ACT will rise to 30 degrees today and a sweltering 35 on Sunday.
Just when you reached for your jacket, don't put the swimming togs back in the cupboard.
Sunday is forecast to be just about as hot as any day in summer.
The hottest day was on February 18 when 36.1 degrees was recorded at Canberra airport, according to the bureau.
But that was very much the exception.
"Both maximum and minimum temperatures were below average during summer," the bureau said.
The maximum for an average summer day was 26, recorded at the monitoring station at Canberra airport - way below the expected Sunday scorcher.
Minimums were low, too, compared with other years.
While temperatures were low over the summer, rain was heavy. Here's the bureau's summary:
The ACT's fire danger rating was "high" on Thursday morning, indicating that the public should be careful - but the rating is short of "extreme" and "catastrophic". There is no total fire ban in place, and there was not one placed during the summer.
Across the border in Queanbeyan, the fire danger rating is a grade above, at "extreme", with the advice to "take action now to protect your life and property."
Rural areas around the ACT were placed under a total fire ban in February for the first time this year.
The NSW Rural Fire Service said the total fire ban had been declared for the Lower Central West Plains, Southern Ranges and Southern Slopes regions.
Total fire bans are still in place in NSW apart from to the south of the ACT towards Cooma.
"A total fire ban means no fires out in the open. A total fire ban helps limit the potential of fires developing," The NSW Rural Fire Service said.
"During a Total Fire Ban you cannot light, maintain or use a fire in the open, or to carry out any activity in the open that causes, or is likely to cause, a fire.
"General purpose hot works (such as welding, grinding or gas cutting or any activity that produces a spark or flame) are not to be done in the open."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
