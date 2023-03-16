Employment bounced higher in February as the economy added a net 64,600 jobs and the participation rate edged higher, causing the jobless rate to fall back down to 3.5 per cent.
The result, which exceeded market expectations of a 50,000 increase in employment, underlines the ongoing strength of the labour market despite the pressure on the economy from a succession of interest rate hikes and high inflation.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics said the result reflected a "higher than usual" number of people moving into employment in February, particularly in the ACT, NSW and Victoria.
Reflecting the surge in net entrants to the labour force, the hours worked surged 3.9 per cent to 1917 million.
The ratio of employment to population rose 0.2 percentage points to 68.6 per cent - not far short of the recent high of 68.9 per cent reached in November.
Overall, the economy added 74,900 full-time jobs and lost 10,300 part-time positions. An extra 401,800 have been created since February 2022.
The ranks of the unemployed shrank by 16,500 people and there are now 51,600 fewer people without a job than there were a year ago.
The strength of labour demand highlighted by the figures may cause the Reserve Bank of Australia to consider whether more rate hikes are needed to tame inflation.
RBA governor Philip Lowe has said the central bank is trying to navigate the economy along a narrow path to reduce inflation while limiting the damage to the labour market.
But the RBA thinks the unemployment rate will need to be higher if the forces of supply and demand in the economy are to move to a balance.
It expects the unemployment rate will gradually increase as economic activity slows, forecasting it to reach 4.4 per cent by mid-2025.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
