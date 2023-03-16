Robert Trickett will be out to claim even more bragging rights over his dad this weekend when he attempts to bring home another Douglas Cup for Weston Creek Molonglo.
Trickett's father Graeme won a two-day title in Newcastle but couldn't manage a premiership of his own in Canberra when playing for Weston Creek or ANU. Robbie will run out at Phillip Oval on Friday where he has a shot at engraving the team name on the now 100-year-old piece of silverware.
Robbie played grade cricket with his dad as a teenager and said the experience is a unique part about the local game.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"Cricket is one of the only sports that I can think of where it provides the opportunity for people to play with their father [or] son," Trickett said.
The veteran batsman also went on to say how beneficial growing up in the men's competition was for his own development, learning to bat against pace at an early age.
"I think playing against men from a young age provides obviously the challenge from facing their bowling," he said.
Trickett enjoyed plenty of success when he first broke into the Creek first grade side and concedes he started to take it for granted.
The club hasn't won a two-day title since 2021 and Trickett is determined to play a key role in this week's final. The veteran scored more than 700 runs this season and has his eye on another crucial century.
The clash at Phillip Oval will be hotly contested, Queanbeyan looking to hoist the Douglas Cup for the first time since 2012.
"They will obviously be really motivated to do well in the two-day format, but I think that won't change the way they play," Trickett said.
Weston Creek beat Eastlake in the semi-final to advance to the decider in an impressive turnaround to beat the side they were defeated by just three weeks prior. Trickett says the loss provided a chance to reflect on where they stood as a team and motivation to train harder moving into the business end of the season.
The Douglas Cup decider will begin Friday at 11am and conclude on Sunday.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.