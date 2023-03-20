Make a good puff-paste crust, lay some round the sides of the dish. Pare and quarter your apples and take out the cores. Lay a row of apples thick, throw in half your sugar, mince a little lemon-peel fine, throw over and squeeze a little lemon over them. Then a few cloves, here and there one, then the rest of your apples and the rest of your sugar. You will sweeten to your palate, and squeeze a little more lemon. Boil the peelings of the apples and the cores in some fair water, with a blade of mace, till it is very good, Strain it and boil the syrup with a little sugar til there is but very little and good, pour it into your pye, and put on your upper-crust and bake it.