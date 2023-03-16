Victoria's leading trainer Ciaron Maher believes his overseas-bred galloper Nugget is over the odds to win the fifth running of the $5 million All-Star Mile (1600m) at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
Bet365 rate Nugget, who ran fifth at his last start in the Futurity Stakes, a $21 chance of winning the rich mile contest.
Maher said punters would be wise to forget the last start flop of the lightly raced six-year-old.
"Punters have just got to forget Nugget's run in the Futurity,." he told ACM Racing.
"The race was not run to suit Nugget's racing pattern. He's better suited when he can stalk them and get home hard. He was leading them in the Futurity which is not his go.
"We've got Damien Oliver on-board in the All-Star Mile and the instructions to Ollie will be to hold Nugget up for as long as he can.
"We've targeted Nugget at this race. His form prior to the Futurity was very good and his record at 1600 metres is excellent.
"He goes into Saturday's race in peak condition and it's a race we would dearly love to win for the first time."
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace rates the Gai Waterhouse-Adrian Bott trained Alligator Blood as the one to beat in the All-Star Mile.
"Alligator Blood ticks a lot of the boxes," he said. "I think the Valley will really suit Alligator Blood's racing style.
"He's a tough horse who is versatile and you can't forget he's trained by Gai and Adrian so he'll be spot on for the All-Star Mile.
"Blake Shinn rides Alligator Blood and he's riding in great form. What ever beats Alligator Blood wins the race. I think it's as simple as that in the end"
Alligator Blood is a $2.80 with Bet365 to give Waterhouse and Bott their first All-Star victory.
