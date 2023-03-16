Times Past: March 17, 1991

On this day in 1991, The Canberra Times reported there was controversy and a world record all in one day.
Controversy had erupted behind the scenes at the Birdman Rally when George Reekie became the first man in the world to fly 50 metres in an unpowered craft.
The award of the $20,000 prize was delayed about 30 minutes before the official judge, Raiders star Bradley Clyde, made the final decision.
The rule states, "the prize of $20,000 will be awarded to the first competitor in this event to fly a distance of 50 metres or more, which will be measured from a point vertically below the edge of the take off platform. The entire craft must fly past the 50-metre mark with the pilot in control of the craft."
In fact, while the pilot passed the mark there is some doubt whether the entire aircraft did.
George Reekie's craft "Percy Pilcher X", dived toward the water before finding purchase then lifted gently, gaining speed and slowly veering to the bank, lined by a packed crowd. Unable to correct the glide into the bank, Reekie appeared to wrench the broad single wing into a stalling position as part of it slammed into the spectator area.
The crowd, estimated by Capital Ten at 40,000, roared their excitement.
In the judging boat, Bradley Clyde authorised his assistant to hold up the figures "50" and cheers broke out as the crowd leapt to their feet. The final measurement was 52 metres.
It was the first time in history that the mark had been reached and eclipsed the previous record - held by his father who was there for the event - by two metres. It was the eighth Capital Ten Birdman Rally.
"I knew we could do it," said a jubilant George Reekie. "Conditions weren't the best, but we had spent 300 hours building it and it paid off. It's terrific; just great."
Capital Ten executives argued that the tape of the flight was inconclusive; they were concerned that their insurance company would not reimburse them the $20,000.
Crew members were concerned that if the prize was not awarded that the packed crowd at Regatta point would riot.
Their fears were conveyed to executives huddled in an urgent conversation inside the outside-broadcast van. Some argued that it would be a public-relations disaster to deny the prize to Mr Reekie.
Mr Reekie was awarded the prize as it was understood that the insurance company is bound by the decision of Bradley Clyde as the official judge.
