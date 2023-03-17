The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Alison Broinowski | It will be no third time lucky for Australia in the next war

By Alison Broinowski
March 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

At last, after two decades, Australia is not fighting a war. What better time than now for some "lessons learnt", as the military like to call them?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.