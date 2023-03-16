Bill's 100 is no pie in the sky

Every Friday, Bill Boath hops on the bus to Belconnen Mall, walks up and down and around its various floors, saying hello to the store owners.
"They all know me there," he said.
He then has a coffee, buys the paper, a Dobinsons meat pie and an apple pie for dinner and gets back on the bus to home, a neat-as-a-pin apartment in Page.
It's this routine, and love of walking, as well as the regular meat pie, that his family believe are probably some of the secrets to Bill's longevity, as he celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday.
And don't forget his love of a one-liner.
"I think that's the real secret, his sense of humour," son Ron said.
Something which Ron has obviously inherited, as he spoke about what celebrations they had in store for his father's milestone.
"We tried to get Billy Connelly but he couldn't make it," Ron said, with a cheeky smile.
Originally from Scotland, Bill and his first wife Jean and their six children were Ten Pound Poms, immigrating to Australia in 1961, sailing on the Orion for six weeks to their new life in a new country,
"On the ship, they showed us photos of Australia and they were of all the new estates in Canberra," Ron said.
"They were beautiful and pristine, compared to the old tenement homes of Edinburgh."
They settled first in Sydney (on the building sites there Bill got the nickname "Tony" because his workmates reckoned his dark looks made him more Italian than Scottish).
The family then moved to Canberra, Bill working as a carpenter, including a 15-year stint as the maintenance man for the then Canberra College of Advanced Education, later the University of Canberra.
"He's always enjoyed it here and never intended to leave," son Ron said.
With cards and well-wishes from King Charles III, Governor-General David Hurley, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Fenner MP Andrew Leigh and Chief Minister Andrew Barr, Bill was feeling a little overwhelmed on his 100th.
He reckons he feels "no difference" turning 100 and there's "no secrets" to living a longer life.
But the walking and an active work-life have held him in good stead, Bill living alone and independently in his unit.
His daughter Rosie Macarthur and her husband John live in Canberra so always keep and eye on him and do his cleaning and laundry.
Both Jean and his second wife Iris have passed away. They built a family of 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
His step-daughter Wendy has travelled from England to celebrate his birthday, the family gathering on Thursday night at the Canberra Labor Club to toast his 100th.
"He's doing well and he's got a few more years in him," Ron said.
"I just hope I've got his genes."
