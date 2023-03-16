Seaplanes on the lake are a safety hazard to other users

On the weekend my husband and I celebrated his 85th birthday by lunching at Snappers in Alexandrina Drive, by the lake.
It was beautifully peaceful and the lake was very tranquil.
Suddenly there was an overhead roar. I checked my calendar to see if there was some sort of fly-past scheduled.
Imagine our surprise when we saw a seaplane landing right in front of us. It cruised slowly round the lake, and then took off again.
We were really hoping that Ann Kent (Letters, March 14) wasn't out there swimming, or anyone else for that matter.
Did anyone do a check before the plane landed?
Australia's greatest risk of unnecessary embroilment in military conflict, returning us nothing of value, is to continue blindly following the US into another of its wars, this time with China.
Completely ignored in the AUKUS scenario is the money question. Who will financially benefit?
As usual when the US promotes or engages in military conflict, it is being driven by its "military industrial complex" (ex-President Eisenhower's term).
AUKUS is yet another example of Australia being pressured by the US government, itself a servant of the US armaments industry, to contribute to the maximisation of that industry's profits. If people get killed along the way, too bad.
It's a shame that so much of our national and global resources are wasted on military fortress mentality spending when humanity is facing existential threats from climate change, species extinction and environmental degradation.
Where are Penny Wong and DFAT in all this sub tub-thumpery?
Let's hope they are busy drafting suitably loose obligations and favorable get-out clauses for the tripartite AUKUS treaties, notes and memoranda and construction contracts while keeping the $3 billion fiasco with France well in mind.
Having supported Labor all my working life I'm appalled by some of the policies of the Albanese government.
With a trillion-dollar debt, rising interest rates, low housing affordability, low wage growth, rent and cost of living increases, a health and education system on life support, the solution the government is committed to a trillion dollars in tax cuts for the rich and spending $368 billion on nuclear submarines.
I totally agree with Paul Keating's comments. There are only two winners out of this submarine deal. The British get a cash injection to help with their post-Brexit economic collapse and the US will sell us a few used submarines.
This is not the Labor party of Gough Whitlam, Hawke and Keating. What Paul Keating said on Wednesday is what many Labor supporters are probably thinking but don't dare to say out loud.
I just hope that at the next Labor Party Annual Conference the "crank and vile" start throwing the furniture around in protest.
I remember Chernobyl, the Kursk, Three Mile Island and the other nuclear accidents.
What a sad sad day this is.
My solution? Mass defection of entire ALP branches to Teals and Greens.
It is time we had a meaningful discussion about defence spending given the AUKUS sub plan will cost an estimated $368 billion.
A recent The Canberra Times readers poll indicates this decision is not popular. There are many other things it would be better to spend the money on.
While the purchase of three to five Virginia class may be justified the first boat is a decade away.
We should explore other options to enhance our security. What about negotiating an arms limitation treaty with China or talking to China about granting Taiwan self-government status within a federated China?
On the military front why not spend more on the airforce with priority given to planes that can carry anti-ship missiles?
Our China trade is too significant not to seek an independent peaceful solution in our joint interest. Let the US develop its own position. The UK is so weakened by its Brexit position and distance as to be of minor consequence.
Under AUKUS Australia is to build in Adelaide five nuclear powered submarines to a design to be developed in the UK by British engineers.
There's an inspirational precedent for this colonial manufacturing model: the Leyland P76 of the 1970s.
What could possibly go wrong?
In the beginning was the Collins Class submarine. And Hawke was happy and found it good.
Technical problems were overcome and sufficient crews were found. And Howard, Rudd (twice) and Gillard were content.
Then the Collins submarines became tired and Abbott planned to adopt Japanese submarines as replacements. This did not happen, despite the shirtfronting.
Turnbull wanted different submarines - French submarines, with diesel rather than nuclear power so it would become his idea, just like the NBN.
Morrison scuttled Turnbull and also the French and schemed with Joe and Boris to launch AUKUS and nuclear submarines.
Albanese has adopted this far-reaching program, post haste in fact, meaning that Labor is now strong on defence (take that Dutton).
We will bring peace, stability and obsolete submarines to the Pacific sometime in the 2030s and 2040s.
This is the reason for the existence of Prime Ministers.
That the cost of Australia's nuclear submarine deal has suddenly skyrocketed to $368 billion from the meagre $100 to $200 billion reported quite recently will not be news to anyone familiar with the prior contracts arranged by the Defence Department on behalf of our facile politicians.
We have had cost blowouts and contract cancellations on almost everything including aircraft, ships and helicopters.
Now, in this deal with the USA and UK, our taxes will help to restructure their ship building industries. In addition we become a nuclear target while taking high-level nuclear waste.
If we cannot deal with the cost of homelessness, urban poverty, aged care and rampant inflation, how do we manage this political and economic stupidity? Party politics is destroying this nation. It is time for drastic change.
As a retired Defence economist I have to challenge the now frequently repeated statement the new submarine project will create 20,000 jobs. It may actually create 20,000 positions but any occupants would not otherwise be unemployed. Indeed they may have been employed in more internationally competitive industry. Both the IAC - the forerunner of the Productivity Commission - and the AllenConsulting Group have independently shown directing work to non competitive industry reduces employment. It does not increase it.
That is why there will be two submarines; one to create visible industrial activity and to "create jobs", and the other to actually defend Australia.
A total of 332 so called Russian "diplomats" have been expelled in various EU countries.
Bunt none have been expelled in Australia. This is despite rapes, murders, tortures and the kidnapping of thousands of Ukrainian children.
Putin is not listening and his local minions are still here. In April 2022 the now Prime Minister called on the then Liberal Government to expel Russian diplomats. Now, he is Prime Minister and the diplomats are still here.
The only reason this Australian citizen, of Latvian nationality by birth and a refugee from the Russian aggression in Latvia in World War II can think of is that we are sourcing intelligence from within the embassy.
Since Albanese is powerless to achieve expulsion, the RF diplomats will now be symbolically expelled on March 18 at a public referendum. Come and cast your vote in front of the embassy on Canberra Ave.
Mokhles k Sidden asks (Letters, March 15) "Why isn't New Zealand part of AUKUS?" The answer might be that they're smarter than us and, the way things are looking, perhaps always will be.
When we have paid the USA and the UK for submarines for their almost exclusive benefit will they have a Sydney Harbour Bridge they can sell us? Come in spinner.
I am a left wing life member of the ALP. Words fail me to express my horror of the decision of Prime Minister Albanese to continue with the reckless folly that is AUKUS. This is not in the ALP party platform. I will be working to end this.
Morrison and Johnson apparently thought one nuclear submarine plus one torpedo equals a radioactive waste dump. But under the sea do we ever have a "need to know"?
With Scott Morrison lauding AUKUS and Kathryn Campbell former head of Department of Human Services advising on it, what can possibly go wrong?
In one fell swoop this government has made us a flag of convenience nation for Uncle Sam.
Could someone please tap Paul Keating on the shoulder and point him in the direction of The National Museum of Australia?
After the miserable failure of "robodebt" you would think the resources of the Australian National Audit Office would be enhanced to track the AUKUS adventure given its size and longevity. Accountability will be critical.
Paul Keating is like Shakespeare. Neither went to university, and so neither was constrained by the prevailing academic mindset. This allowed them to see the world as it really is, and their natural imaginative creativity to flourish.
Once again Mr Keating has demonstrated his "balanced" view on China.
"Robodebt" victim Matthew Thompson's plaintive cry of "powerful people" taking "advantage of vulnerable people" is echoed in all aspects of life. The rich and powerful conspire with politicians to protect their plundering lifestyle.
Chris Emery (Letters, March 14) wants a fast food subsidy at the AFL matches in Canberra. Mate, our rates are subsidising the playing of AFL games already. Does this mean that you want to have your sausage roll and eat it too?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.