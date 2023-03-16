Seaplanes on the lake are a safety hazard to other users

As a retired Defence economist I have to challenge the now frequently repeated statement the new submarine project will create 20,000 jobs. It may actually create 20,000 positions but any occupants would not otherwise be unemployed. Indeed they may have been employed in more internationally competitive industry. Both the IAC - the forerunner of the Productivity Commission - and the AllenConsulting Group have independently shown directing work to non competitive industry reduces employment. It does not increase it.