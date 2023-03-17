Times Past: March 18, 1966

The old soldier was Mr W H, Eddison, 87, of Forrest, a retired grazier who had been gravely ill in hospital for some time. Mr Eddison served with the Australian Light Horse in the 1914-18 war, and since seeing the original bronze statue at the head of the Suez Canal to commemorate the Australian mounted regiment, he has been one of the strongest and most persistent campaigners for a similar memorial in Canberra.