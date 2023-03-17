Times Past: March 18, 1966

On this day in 1966, The Canberra Times reported on a win for the Australian Light Horse Unit Association and in particular, one elderly soldier.
An old Australian Light Horseman won the latest of his battles of a lifetime of fighting - and the news of his victory was taken to him in his bed in the Canberra Community Hospital.
The old soldier was Mr W H, Eddison, 87, of Forrest, a retired grazier who had been gravely ill in hospital for some time. Mr Eddison served with the Australian Light Horse in the 1914-18 war, and since seeing the original bronze statue at the head of the Suez Canal to commemorate the Australian mounted regiment, he has been one of the strongest and most persistent campaigners for a similar memorial in Canberra.
The Minister for the Interior, Mr Anthony, announced that a replica of the original Desert Mounted Corps memorial would be erected in Canberra.
The Australian Light Horse Unit Association and other returned servicemen's organisations were very vocal during 1964 in the protest against the selection of Albany for the erection of the memorial.
Mr Anthony said that the Canberra replica would be cast in the moulds held at the Italian foundry where the first one was produced. It would be erected facing Anzac Parade, not far from the National War Memorial.
"It is one of the finest pieces of sculpture in Australia," Mr Anthony said. "It should be placed where a great mass of the Australian people can see it."
Mr Anthony said the government also thought it appropriate that a replica should be in Canberra where it would remind many thousands of Australians of the part played by the men in whose memory it would stand.
