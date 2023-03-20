Might this be the perfect Sunday session to see out the season? With four hours of live music, DJ sets and $15 cocktails, we're donning our Sunday best and heading to Armada Bar on April 2.
On arrival at "Your Sunday Best", you'll get a complimentary cocktail and a snack, and from there the menu is available to purchase all afternoon.
And why not enjoy a spin on the Love Boat, a 103-year-old cruiser, that will take you on a scenic journey from the pontoon at Armada around Lake Burley Griffin.
Tickets for the afternoon are $50, which includes a welcome cocktail and snack, as well as access to all the entertainment and boat rides.
Get the gang together for one last hurrah and come dressed in your Sunday best.
It's been a successful third season for the Armada Bar at The Boat House. The bigger marquee, it was 20 per cent larger than other years, has proven popular. And modifications enabled it to be changed up for inclement weather.
Due to popular demand, Lazy Su has added an extra date for their That's So Vegan feast.
The March 20 event sold out in minutes. Get in quick for the extra one on March 27. We can't guarantee tickets will still be available.
$50pp gets you a full set menu and there's vegan wines, cocktails and non-alco drink options available as well.
Dishes could include a char siu seitan Hokkaido bun, kohlrabi cabbage salad and salt and pepper Szechuan "calamari".
$5 from every set menu sold will be donated towards The Little Oak animal sanctuary.
See: lazy-su.com.au
We don't know too many details at this point but we've had a sip of the Three Mills Collective autumn edition. It's a collaboration with coffee legends Ona.
Coffee and pastries? Sounds like the perfect combination.
Stay tuned at threemillsbakery.com.au for updates.
Get ready to experience endless wine and craft spirit tastings at Taste Festival from April 27-30. The Canberra Casinos is hosting five sessions over the four days and after you've had a welcome glass of bubbles you'll be able to taste offerings from multiple stallholders such as Craft vs. Science Boutique Wines, Brockenchack, Sohi Spirits, Bellevue Estate, Brini Estate, Manly Spirits and Gibson Wines.
Tickets are $59 and include a glass of bubbly on arrival, three-hour tasting session from wineries and spirit distillers, gourmet plates, as well as live music. Tickets must be pre-purchased.
See: @thetastefestival
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.