Get ready to experience endless wine and craft spirit tastings at Taste Festival from April 27-30. The Canberra Casinos is hosting five sessions over the four days and after you've had a welcome glass of bubbles you'll be able to taste offerings from multiple stallholders such as Craft vs. Science Boutique Wines, Brockenchack, Sohi Spirits, Bellevue Estate, Brini Estate, Manly Spirits and Gibson Wines.

