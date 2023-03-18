Times Past: March 19, 1984

In a weekend that appeared to be one for the ages, on this day in 1984, The Canberra Times reported on a hugely successful weekend at the Canberra Food and Wine Frolic.
In a report by Debbie Cameron, her account was as follows:
"Thousands of grinning gourmets swamped the lawns of Commonwealth Park for the Canberra Food and Wine Frolic. They ate and drank so heartily that by mid-afternoon 300,00 tickets, which were the official frolic currency, were sold. The tickets, given in exchange for food and drink, had a face value of $150,000.
"Bands were cheered so long and loud that encores became ordinary rather than extraordinary. Feet stomped rather than tapped in time with tunes. Wines went down by the crate and food disappeared as quickly as gravy smeared trays appeared in big heaps around garbage bins. Police and organisers agreed it had been a big day.
"The crowd, according to estimates, was 100,000 strong, the biggest ever. They all seemed to take the advice from the crowned King of Canberra, Al Grasby, who may have borrowed the saying himself, 'Eat, drink and be merry for tomorrow, we diet'.
"All in all, the day was deemed a success as a festival spokesman said that festival organisers were delighted with both the size of the crowd and the behaviour."
