Times Past: March 19, 1984

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
March 19 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1984.

In a weekend that appeared to be one for the ages, on this day in 1984, The Canberra Times reported on a hugely successful weekend at the Canberra Food and Wine Frolic.

