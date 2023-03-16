An active day out for Canberra girls on Sunday

Tennis ACT is teaming up with sports across the capital to host a free community event aimed at encouraging women and girls to be active.
It's on Sunday 10am to noon at Tennis ACT, 1 Riggall Place in Lyneham.
Women and girls can try out a number of sports onsite and enjoy free seated massages from Mel's Massage.
There will also be roaming characters, face painting, tunes from a local DJ and much more.
Free Tennis Hot Shots classes will running all morning by Tennis World Canberra.
No experience is needed, simply turn up and get ready to have some fun.
The first 200 girls aged 12 or under through the gates will also receive a free tennis racquet.
