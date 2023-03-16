Harvest morning at Lake George Winery on Sunday

Join in on a fun morning on Sunday learning about vines and wines at Lake George Winery, just north of Canberra.
Grab your gumboots and join in harvesting the grapes at 9am. Then venture into the winery and learn what we do next. Taste the wine being made and do a little foot stomping too.
READ MORE:
The morning ends with wine tasting and brunch. And once the wine is made, you'll be invited back to pick up the wine you helped produce. Lots of fun. Kids and dogs welcome.
Tickets are via eventbrite.com.au
