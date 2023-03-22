Soccer helped Sammie Wood become a rugby union star. Rugby union might help her become an NRLW star. But for now, the cross-code athlete has one goal - Super W success for the ACT Brumbies.
The Brumbies women will start their season when they take on the defending Super W champions the Fijiana Drua in Nadi on Saturday afternoon.
It's a chance for Wood, now 31, to continue the sporting juggle she's been managing for more than a decade after playing for Canberra United in 2012-13 before switching to the oval-ball games.
She's had stints in rugby sevens, the Katrina Fanning Shield with the Queanbeyan Blues and signed for Tuggeranong United in the National Premier League in a return to soccer last year.
The next step will be getting back into the Brumbies' fullback role in a rejigged team, with coach Scott Fava almost completely overhauling the roster to start a new generation.
Wood is one of only a handful of links to the past, and she's confident the side can improve on their 2022 efforts, where they finished fourth of six.
"I believe that if we play our own game we can match them," Wood said.
"Hey if we get the win, we get the win, but at the end of the day, yes they [Fijiana Drua] are the champions and stuff like that. But I just see it as a learning curve for everyone to be able to be like right, this is the standard we need to be at."
Beyond rugby there's another goal on Wood's list: the NRLW. The Canberra Raiders will join the competition this year as one of four expansion teams.
Given the Super W season runs for just seven weeks, and the NRLW season isn't expected to start until July, the stars could align for Wood to have a crack at another sport in the elite arena this year.
"Having that growth is great for women in sport, I'd love to have a go at it. I just don't know who to talk to" Wood said.
"I remember being in school and I'm like god I wish there was a comp that girls could be a part of, and now that there is I'm like I wish I was a bit younger."
