Key collection objects photographed and projected include prize-winning wheat samples collected at agricultural shows by Cootamundra district farmer James Hately and his son. There's a stump jump plough used on a Canberra CSIRO research station projected onto Murrumbidgee River fog at Lambrigg. An historic photo of William Farrer, Fred Wills & Nathan Cobb was also projected on fog - at both Lambrigg and Narrandera. Another projected photo is of the Dunn family farmers near Wagga Wagga. The back row folk seem to have shafts of light searching the skies above. Another, of the Sutton family, is projected onto both fog and campfire smoke. There is poet/activist Mary Gilmore and her typewriter, and a stack of wheat bags awaiting rail transport at Temora.