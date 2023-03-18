The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Brumbies vice-captain Kate Holland's 480km commute to training

By Jackson Brimble
Updated March 18 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brumbies vice-captain Kate Holland has a 480km commute to training. Picture supplied

Talk about commitment. ACT Brumbies vice-captain Kate Holland makes either a six-hour drive from Nelson Bay to Canberra or an hour flight twice a week - just to train with her Super W squad.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.