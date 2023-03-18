Talk about commitment. ACT Brumbies vice-captain Kate Holland makes either a six-hour drive from Nelson Bay to Canberra or an hour flight twice a week - just to train with her Super W squad.
And it's all out of her own pocket.
Holland still lives and works full-time in the Hunter, but she's currently preparing for the Brumbies' first match of 2023 against Fijiana Drua in Nadi, Fiji, next Saturday.
"I travel back and forth quite a lot, mostly fly and then a combination of driving and then getting in with the Sydney girls and then driving to Canberra," Holland said.
For training at night this means leaving her Nelson Bay job early, travelling to Canberra, lacing up the boots for the Brumbies then immediately back to Sydney for an overnight stay.
Then it's up early to head home in time for her job early the next day.
"The flight is one hour on a little FlyPelican plane, they've gotten to know me very well the staff on FlyPelican," Holland said.
"I'm happy to do it because I'm choosing to still live where I live. It's not a big enough or long enough season to uproot my life. I've got a home, my family, everything here in Nelson Bay."
The Brumbies' opener will be the first Super W game to be played in Fiji and the defending champions will be looking to continue their 2022 form with a win over the ACT.
"We're really keen and excited to set that platform and against the competition's best as well, in their hometown - I don't think you can get a harder challenge than that," Holland said.
Despite being a new inclusion to the Brumbies, the lock said being selected as a leader was something she was proud of and a challenge to get excited for.
"Coming in new to the team, trying to learn the dynamics of how everyone plays - but also how they react to types of feedback - and the way a game should be managed has been a challenge as well," she said.
Already having some leadership experience under her belt after captaining a match for NSW country, Holland believed her experience in both that side and the President's XV in 2021 puts her in good stead to help lead the Brumbies in 2023.
"With my leadership coming into that President's XV team, a bunch of girls coming together for a campaign," Holland said.
"Just to get across that they are all capable and able to be in that competition, it's a bit similar even though we're all still representing the Brumbies we've got quite a lot of girls coming from out of town, quite a lot of girls who are new to the Super W competition.
"I do feel because of that experience [President's XV] I am quite prepared."
