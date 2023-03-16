The Canberra Times
Canberra A-League Men's team could share Capital Football's Home of Football

By Chris Dutton
March 17 2023 - 5:30am
One design option for the proposed new Home of Football at Throsby. Picture supplied

Capital Football is keen to push ahead with its plans for a $33 million "Home of Football" at Throsby, floating the possibility of a new A-League franchise sharing the training facility with community sports.

