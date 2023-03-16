The leadership of the Emergency Services Agency will be the subject of a snap independent and confidential review aimed at improving the management of the organisation, which operates fire, ambulance and emergency response services in the ACT.
The former chief executive of Ambulance Victoria, Tony Walker, will conduct the review alongside an independent review team.
Justice and Community Safety Directorate director-general Richard Glenn ordered the review, which was announced to staff on Thursday afternoon.
"In recent years, the territory has faced significant events such as storms, bushfires and COVID-19. As the ESA continues moving to an all-hazards approach to emergency management, it is timely to review the operation of the ESA senior executive leadership team, with a focus on how they set direction and align the organisation," Mr Glenn told staff in an email seen by The Canberra Times.
Mr Glenn said all organisations regularly reviewed culture and performance to "ensure systems, structure and people are in place to deliver objectives".
Mr Glenn said he expected to receive the final report and recommendations by the middle of the year.
"It is expected that some employees, as well as key stakeholders, will be interviewed as part of the review process. If invited to participate, I encourage you to fully contribute to this process," he said.
Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman said Canberrans could continue to have faith in the performance of the Emergency Services Agency.
"This review will not focus on the service delivery of the agency and its performance is not in question," Mr Gentleman said in a statement.
Mr Gentleman said the review team would be separate from the Emergency Services Agency and the Justice and Community Safety Directorate.
"I was made aware of the intent to carry out the review and as it is a public service administration matter, I will not be involved or commenting further. I will be informed where appropriate at the conclusion of the review," he said.
The Emergency Services Agency was tasked with responding to the damaging 2019-20 bushfire season, which burned through nearly 70 per cent of land in the ACT.
A leaked internal review of that bushfire season detailed explosive claims about the agency's handling of the crisis and the behaviour of its high-profile commissioner, Georgeina Whelan.
The "unacceptable behaviour" of the person in charge of the response - Ms Whelan - was not challenged because staff feared they would lose their jobs if they stood up to her, staff told the review.
The heads of the ambulance service, fire and rescue service, the rural fire service and the ACT's state emergency service report to Ms Whelan.
A separate review found the ACT was well-prepared to respond to the bushfires that summer and it was not through accident or luck that no lives or homes were lost.
The union representing Canberra's firefighters in January used the 20th anniversary of a devastating 2003 firestorm which ravaged Canberra to accuse the Emergency Services Agency of failing to learn the lessons of the past two decades.
United Firefighters Union national secretary Greg McConville said at the time Canberrans continued to be let down by the ACT government, which had reshaped the Emergency Services Agency so that it reported to the Justice and Community Safety Directorate rather than directly to the minister.
The union has also criticised a culture of "secrecy and accountability" in the agency, which it says is a result of layers of bureaucracy.
Mr Gentleman has previously said he had every confidence in the agency and Commissioner Whelan.
"I think you see that in the response that's being provided on the ground across the ACT, whether it's fire and rescue response, whether it's paramedic response, we are the fastest in the country," he said.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
