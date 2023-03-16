The Canberra Times
Home/Video

RFS brings in aerial water bombers for emergency level fire at Curraweela, near Taralga

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated March 16 2023 - 8:29pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A fire burning out of control is threatening 40 properties north of Goulburn with residents in parts of Curraweela told it is too late to leave their homes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.