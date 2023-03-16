A fire burning out of control is threatening 40 properties north of Goulburn with residents in parts of Curraweela told it is too late to leave their homes.
NSW Rural Fire Service has advised those who hadn't left to seek shelter as the grass fire continued to burnt out of control into the night.
An evacuation centre has been established at Crookwell Services Club for people who evacuated on Thursday afternoon and Traralga Showground has been opened for livestock.
The fire in the small rural township was reportedly around 260 hectares in size in the early evening.
While still at emergency level, the spread of the fire had reportedly slowed by 8pm on Thursday.
NSW RFS report the fire has crossed Taralga Road and was burning towards Jerrong Road and Wombeyan Caves Road.
"If you are in the Curraweela area of Craigs Road, Jerrong Road and Wombeyan Caves Road, you are in danger," RFS has warned.
"It is now too late to leave. Seek shelter now inside a solid structure such as a house."
Greg Allan, NSW RFS spokesman, said they had already received unconfirmed reports of property loss.
"Until our official building impact assessment teams can get onto the fire ground safely, we won't know the number of structures or the type or the level of damage," he said.
Mr Allan said firefighters supported by water bombing aircraft, which included two large air tankers, had been doing what they could to control the blaze.
He said it did not currently pose any threat to Goulburn, which is around 60 kilometres to the south or to Crookwell, around 35 kilometres to the northeast.
At just after 8pm, Mr Allan said the fire was burning away from Crookwell.
"Do not travel towards the fire ground," he said.
"Conditions have settled a little bit but it's still burning in that easterly direction."
The fire broke out just after 11am on Craigs Road, Curraweela, some 20 kilometres north of Taralga and 35 kilometres northeast of Crookwell.
It is unknown what started the blaze.
Hot and windy conditions had adversely impacted emergency services capacity to control the fire on Thursday, with a total fire ban declared for that part of the state.
The total fire ban has been lifted for NSW on Friday, however, temperatures are expected to soar later on in the week.
Goulburn was forecast to reach 36 degrees on Sunday and the fire danger for the Southern Ranges has been marked as high.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
