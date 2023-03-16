Canberra Liberals will not take party position on Voice referendum vote

The Canberra Liberals will not take a position on a Voice to Parliament as a party, instead allowing its elected members to have a free vote at the upcoming referendum.
Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee said the party acknowledged and respected the diverse range of views on this issue among Canberra's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.
"The purpose of a referendum is an opportunity for all Australians to have their say; to have their vote on this important issue and for many it is very personal. It is also important to note that this is not a vote that is before the Legislative Assembly," Ms Lee said in a statement.
"The Canberra Liberals are absolutely committed to ensuring the best outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Canberrans."
Ms Lee said it was clear there was a long way to go to improve the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Canberrans, and the Canberra Liberals would continue to consult with the communities.
Ms Lee did not offer her own position on the Voice to Parliament.
Liberal NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Liberal Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff have both indicated their support for the Voice.
Ms Lee in January said she would continue to discuss the issue with local Indigenous leaders and await more information on the proposal.
Every Australian state and territory leader backed the proposal at a December meeting of Indigenous affairs ministers.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr has said he wants the ACT to return the highest 'yes' vote in the referendum.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
