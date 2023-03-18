What is more tranquil than watching the sun rise?
During those early hours, the world is quiet and peaceful.
Breakfast can be savoured, tea slurped not skolled.
Go for a clarifying run or head to the gym before the sweaty masses descend. Arrive to work on time.
Earlier this week I woke at 4am, eventually rising at 5, to watch the Canberra Balloon Spectacular.
The balloons were beautiful, especially silhouetted against the gentle morning light.
I even got to meet my neighbourhood rat, who I caught scuttling across my balcony to eat my plants again. It was just us two hustlers that morning, both taking advantage of the quiet.
Starting the day early - it was dark! - felt productive but pleasant.
The caffeine may have had something to do with it. I don't usually drink coffee, but it took three cups to keep me up - including a nice and cold long black in bed, which I had prepared the night before.
Because unlike Remy the rat, I am not a morning person. I have no problem with the hours between 6am and 12pm - I just prefer to spend them asleep.
Despite my natural rhythms, waking up late feels lazy and indulgent. That's time I could spend reading or meditating. Even though I often do that at night, it doesn't quite feel the same.
In nature, matutinal creatures such as blue sharks and morning glory flowers, hunt, mate or bloom just before dawn. As in the human world, there is less competition and fewer predators.
But as the praying mantis copulates, the wise owl sleeps.
The list of nocturnal animals is impressive. Tigers, great white sharks, leopards and even lions rule their kingdoms under the cloak of darkness.
These hunters seek out prey as they rest.
So why do we see the majestic lion as lazy? As a Leo, I take this personally. It must be all those documentaries showing them lolling around in the sun, failing to mention they hunt at dusk and dawn.
So yes, sunrises are stunning, but I'm still rarely awake to see them.
But if the sun goes up, it has to come down. Beams of light sweep across the horizon, soon to be replaced by mesmerising stars. Sunset - now that's a spectacular sight I can actually make.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
