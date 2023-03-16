The fire north of Goulburn eased overnight as temperatures cooled but the Rural Fire Service expects danger to increase again as the day heats up and winds intensify.
"As the day heats up fire activity will increase," a spokeswoman for the RFS said.
On Friday morning, the alert level had gone from an emergency warning to "advice", meaning people in the area should monitor conditions.
The fire was still out of control on Friday morning but firefighters had worked with heavy machinery overnight to try to build firebreaks and containment lines.
Once that had been done, any damage to 40 threatened homes could be assessed. The RFS said on Thursday that it had received reports of damage to property.
Despite the overnight lull, another difficult day was feared, though conditions were not expected to be as bad as on Thursday when the smoke was so intense that it could be seen by satellites in space.
The fire broke out mid-morning on Thursday on Craigs Road, Curraweela, 60 kilometres north of Goulburn.
An evacuation centre was established at Crookwell Services Club for people who evacuated on Thursday afternoon and Traralga Showground was opened for livestock.
NSW RFS reported on Thursday that the fire has crossed Taralga Road and was burning towards Jerrong Road and Wombeyan Caves Road.
Greg Allan, NSW RFS spokesman, said on Thursday they had already received unconfirmed reports of property loss.
"Until our official building impact assessment teams can get onto the fire ground safely, we won't know the number of structures or the type or the level of damage," he said.
READ ALSO:
Mr Allan said firefighters supported by water bombing aircraft, which included two large air tankers, had been doing what they could to control the blaze.
He said the fire hadn't threatened Goulburn, which is about 60 kilometres to the south, or Crookwell about 35 kilometres to the northeast.
Just after 8pm, Mr Allan said the fire was burning away from Crookwell.
"Do not travel towards the fire ground," he said.
"Conditions have settled a little bit but it's still burning in that easterly direction."
It is not known what started the blaze.
Hot and windy conditions had adversely impacted emergency services capacity to control the fire on Thursday, with a total fire ban declared for that part of the state.
Goulburn was forecast to reach 36 degrees on Sunday and the fire danger for the Southern Ranges has been marked as high.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.