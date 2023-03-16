The Canberra Times
RFS braces for another hot and windy day as Curraweela fire north of Goulburn continues

By Steve Evans
Updated March 17 2023 - 8:10am, first published 7:20am
The fire north of Goulburn eased overnight as temperatures cooled but the Rural Fire Service expects danger to increase again as the day heats up and winds intensify.

