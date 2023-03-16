The Canberra Times
Prison smoking ban to roll out to AMC in Canberra by mid-2023

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated March 17 2023 - 8:33am, first published 8:07am
Canberra's prison, the Alexander Maconochie Centre, where smoking will be banned by the middle of the year. Picture by Karleen Minney

Smoking will banned at Canberra's prison by the middle of the year, with the Cancer Council ACT appointed to provide support to prisoners and staff.

