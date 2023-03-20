This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
The Echidna comes to you this morning from Annandale in the inner-west of Sydney.
The sun's almost up as the noisy miners bicker in the trees. Already, the leafy shared bike and pedestrian pathway is busy. People jog and walk their dogs. Some are on bikes, heading to an early start at their workplace or a coffee at one of the many cafes firing up their espresso machines.
The canines broker human connection: their owners stop for a chat as their pooches check each other out. Locals get to know one another. Traffic rumbles in the distance and aircraft roar on their final descent. But here on this pathway, it feels like more like a village than a suburb almost at the centre of a giant city.
Most things you'd need are within an easy walk. Supermarkets, schools, doctors, hardware stores, butchers, bakers, even candlestick makers. And there are excellent bus and light rail connections should you need to venture further afield. In fact, the place is so well-connected taking the car is a decision of last resort. It's not quite the 15-minute city urban planners dream of but this well-to-do suburb is on the way.
Sounds ideal, right? Not if you're one of the fringe-dwellers smoking out endless conspiracies - 5G, chemtrails, lizard people, vaccine plots, faked moon landings and aliens sequestered in Area 51 - in fevered online echo chambers and gatherings sponsored by Clive Palmer's United Australia Party.
People like the Sydney cab driver who buttonholed a friend a couple of weeks ago after discovering he was a journalist.
"Mate, you've got to look into this 15-minute city plot. It's huge. They don't want us to know about it," he railed with the fervour of the newly enlightened. "Do your research."
Ah yes, "Do your research."
The rallying cry of the cookers, who spend far too much time poking around in the unverified compost heap of the internet.
They say the 15-minute city concept is an evil plot by those in power to take away people's cars and lock residents into urban concentration camps. And these conspiracy theorists have stepped away from their keyboards and 5G-connected smartphones to take their febrile concerns to the streets, where they've staged noisy protests.
In recent months they've protested in Edmonton in Canada and Oxford in the UK, where the 15-minute city concept is being progressed. They have even made death threats. Their wild claim is that efforts to reduce traffic on some roads is a climate lockdown. They must have been asleep at the wheel or passed out around the bong because the notion of a 15-minute city is nothing new.
Before the automobile arrived, and with it the suburban sprawl, most cities had everything you needed within 15 minutes. They were designed for people, not cars and trucks. In a delicious irony, those far-flung suburbs, which have been designed for cars, with scant infrastructure and poor public transport have become the de facto prisons the conspiracy theorists rail against.
The 15-minute city term itself was coined in 2015 at COP21 - where the Paris Agreement was born - by Carlos Moreno, associate professor at Panthéon-Sorbonne University. When Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo promised to turn Paris into a 15-minute city, she was re-elected in 2020. Some say Paris was already a 15-minute city before Hidalgo's pledge. The urban vision, others say, has been so successful it could now claim to be a five-minute city.
A baguette and a cafe au lait just around the corner, a patisserie or charcuterie on the next block? Sounds appealing to me. If I had to live in a city, which thankfully I don't, I'd much prefer it to be a 15-minute one.
HAVE YOUR SAY: What makes a city liveable? Of all the cities you've lived in or visited, which is your favourite and why? What's the strangest conspiracy theory you've encountered? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Australia is set to acquire hundreds of Tomahawk cruise missiles from the United States as part of the AUKUS security pact. The Pentagon has approved the sale of up to 220 of the missiles at a cost of $1.3 billion in a deal that will also include technical support.
- Australia's most valuable resource is not of the mineral variety but rather the 26 million brains which, if nurtured correctly, will help power the economy for decades to come. That's the argument put forward in a new Productivity Commission report which urges an education sector shake up to improve foundational skills, teaching quality and lifelong learning.
- International medical graduates should have their applications to work in areas of need in Australia fast-tracked, according to the nation's peak body representing general practitioners. The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners made several recommendations in a submission it handed to the Senate Joint Standing Committee on Migration.
THEY SAID IT: "A great city is not to be confounded with a populous one." - Aristotle
YOU SAID IT: Garry poked fun at the perpetual outrage afoot in modern society.
Elisabeth says: "Outrage absolves the outraged from doing anything practical to make the world a fairer place for the people on whose behalf the outraged rage. I am outraged by that."
John has a gripe: "I'd be happy if shop assistants, receptionists and various other people I meet day to day, and do not even know, would stop calling me 'darling'."
President and founding member of the Dumb Phone Owners' Society, Maggie says: "We demand the right to side-step the smartphone tsunami. We love our small, convenient flip phones that function perfectly and perform all the functions that we require: phone calls, texts, wake-up alarms, and recording a long list of phone numbers. We demand an apology from all those people who are constantly telling us, 'Just download the app'. We demand recognition that we are not too stupid to use a smartphone; we just don't want one. We demand recognition that we don't see the need to join the 91.4 percent of people worldwide who walk around staring at a little screen. We demand confirmation of the right to choose which technology we use. PS: I laughed all the way through this column. Brilliant!"
Paul's angry: "I'm outraged every time I hear 'nucular', the latest being from the premier of South Australia, exultant at the prospect of nuclear submarines being built in his state."
Stuart too: "The Coalition Against Inappropriate Bonuses (CAIB) is extremely offended by the massive bonuses paid to the executives of Snowy 2.0 for performance, including being over-budget, over time and with their drill stuck in a hill. It doesn't get any worse than that."
"Why are people outraged?" asks Maria, 86 (soon to be 87): "Over what? Haven't they got something constructive to do? It's a sad sad world nowadays! Glad I don't have anything to be outraged about. Or have I become too old to bother?"
Diane says: "I really needed this good laugh this morning. I am tired of explaining - 'It's a joke' - to someone, after a bit of satire. Most people seem to have lost their sense of humour and it's replaced with rage! Especially worse in the 'older' generation, to which I belong, technically, though I prefer to activate my inner child most of the time. Anyone for water pistols?"
Joan misses the good old days: "I laughed till I cried! Such good writing, Garry. Then I despaired! Where are the 'silent majority'? I'm afraid I'm one of them. We only speak up at the ballot box. Someone cleverer than me once said, 'I really miss the good old days when I could have an opinion without offending someone'."
D. Hughes, though, seems genuinely offended: "Another old white bloke missing the damn point. Yeah, some of the shit going on is ridiculous, like the ripped jeans thing. But you're so goddamn privileged that you think people pointing out when you're being a dick is 'cancel culture', even when you literally have a newspaper column. You're the outraged mob - your ilk get mad at the literal theatre, and people wanting to be respected for who they are when it's not hurting anyone."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
