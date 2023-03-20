President and founding member of the Dumb Phone Owners' Society, Maggie says: "We demand the right to side-step the smartphone tsunami. We love our small, convenient flip phones that function perfectly and perform all the functions that we require: phone calls, texts, wake-up alarms, and recording a long list of phone numbers. We demand an apology from all those people who are constantly telling us, 'Just download the app'. We demand recognition that we are not too stupid to use a smartphone; we just don't want one. We demand recognition that we don't see the need to join the 91.4 percent of people worldwide who walk around staring at a little screen. We demand confirmation of the right to choose which technology we use. PS: I laughed all the way through this column. Brilliant!"