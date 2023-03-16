In its five-year history Capital Veterinary Hospital has been overwhelmed with how they have grown to become one of Canberra's top 'go to' veterinary hospitals.
They are equipped with the latest technology and offer a wide range of services from general health checks to complex surgeries including soft tissue and orthopaedic surgeries.
"Whilst we take pride in everything that we do we recently started offering keyhole surgery for certain procedures, something generally associated with the human medical industry and new to the local veterinary community," Dr Ali Ashrafi said.
"They say that most businesses, when they first open, need to prepare themselves to not develop quickly for a number of years. We found this didn't apply to us in our situation.
"Initially when we opened back in November 2018, we had a plan to develop a following that would grow over time. Little did we think that we would flourish into the thriving sought after business that we have become.
"We owe a lot of our success to the dedicated clients that we have. There is nothing that can promote a business well like the way 'word of mouth' does and for this we are known to have attracted some of the best clients around and are forever grateful. Their commitment to us as well as our online presence has helped us to be recognised in our community, something that we are all very proud of."
Capital Veterinary Hospital has been recognised at the Canberra Local Business Awards for the last four years. They were awarded:
To add to this amazing achievement they were recently informed that they are a finalist at the upcoming 2023 Australian Small Business Champion Awards which will be held in Sydney in April 2023.
This prestigious event is the only dedicated national program recognising small businesses in Australia and Capital Veterinary Hospital is looking forward to representing the ACT at this gala evening.
"A nomination of such magnitude is something that we would never have dreamed of since opening and we thank all of our clients and supporters along our short but rapid rise," Dr Ashrafi said.
"Anyone in business knows that every day is a challenge and is an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of those around you. We are all passionate about the furry family members that we see, with the hope to make those that are unwell better, and those that are well to live healthy and happy long lives with their pet parents.
"My team at the hospital are my number one asset and without them I would not be here today. Their dedication and support has helped me to become the person who I am and we all look forward to what the future holds."
The team at Capital Veterinary Hospital stand by their Four Pillars of Ethics which are: My Colleague - My Patient - My Client - My Practice.
Life can change in an instant. A car accident, workplace injury or serious criminal charge could plunge any one of us into a legal nightmare that most are simply not prepared for.
When facing a potentially life-changing situation, finding the right law firm to navigate the legal process and make sure you're properly protected is the most important decision you'll make.
Aulich has a proud track record of getting results for its clients across civil and criminal law.
The Canberra firm specialises in everything from drink driving and drugs charges to personal injury, construction and building disputes, shareholder and partner conflicts, sexual assault matters and family violence.
Aulich's success in criminal practice, in particular, has earned it a reputation as Canberra's most fearless client advocate.
"We've won more costs than any other firm in Canberra," Aulich partner, Erin Taylor said. "Costs are awarded after the defendant is successful in a matter - either by winning an application but usually by being found not guilty. It's a huge comfort to our clients knowing they've got the very best lawyers representing them."
One Aulich client said the firm had made a huge difference during an incredibly challenging time. "Aulich lawyer Carley Hitchins' calm and wise counsel helped me get through a terrible time in my life. We won my court hearing and got our costs back but, more than that, Carley's kindness and empathy helped me remember there are good people in the world. I'm so grateful I came to Aulich for help."
Erin says the key to Aulich's success over the past 15 years has been treating clients with respect, not spruiking discount services and delivering cookie-cutter solutions.
"Going through a legal process can be the most traumatic and stressful thing many people will ever experience. Having poor representation could mean the difference between your freedom and going to jail," Erin said.
"Our clients need empathy, understanding and a calm and considered advocate who can guide them through the best options available to them, not bombard them with correspondence filled with confusing legal jargon."
Aulich clients regularly provide glowing feedback, from business owners who've navigated complicated acquisition processes to people who've faced criminal charges that have been successfully defended.
"It's fantastic to hear from clients who were at their lowest ebb when they came to us but who are so grateful that they can now get on with their lives because we've resolved their issue," Erin said.
Aulich places equal importance on giving back to the Canberra community by providing support and pro bono services to groups such as children's cancer charity Win the Day and sporting organisations including the Territorians, Queanbeyan Tigers and the ACT Rugby Referees Association.
"We have amazing local clients, partners and associates, many of whom have come back to us over the years and referred us to others who need help. It's important that we give something back to the community that has supported us along the way," Erin said.
Check out the Aulich Advice Panel video series for free guidance on everything from employment law and sports field injuries to what to do in a police interview.
Go to aulich.com.au
When implemented well, new government policies have the power to improve quality of life for large sections of the community, if not entire generations.
Hours of work go into identifying ways to change our society for the better through new policies. However, there are always challenges involved with achieving the policymakers' vision.
This is where Tanner James Management Consultants come in.
Tanner James was founded in 1994 to help Australian Government departments and agencies enhance their program and project management capabilities, and follow a clear and proven framework for success.
"Our consultants provide independent assessment, training and advice across the entire spectrum of the policy implementation process," executive director and principal consultant at Tanner James, John Howarth said.
"We specialise in showing how industry best practice frameworks for program and project management can be implemented in a practical way to streamline policy implementation and ensure better outcomes."
Tanner James has designed their services to help leaders and senior executives in government deal with challenges such as:
Tanner James is well-known for their training services, however most of their work involves coaching, much of which is now provided virtually.
"We currently have staff outside Canberra delivering services to Australian Government departments and agencies also outside Canberra," John said.
"Our team has established strong relationships with public servants who they have never met in person! This wouldn't have been considered possible a few years ago."
John started work for the UK public service in 1981, working for the Ministry of Agriculture in a local office.
"Dealing with farmers gave me an appreciation for on-the-ground issues that has served me well for the rest of my career," he said.
"I worked in policy in London, and in privatisation of the electricity industry before moving to Australia in 1989. I think it helps to have worked as a public servant, and in small and large private sector organisations before starting my own business."
John founded Tanner James here in Canberra in 1994 and named the company after his parents.
"Tanner was my mother's maiden name, and James was my father's middle name," John said. "We are a values-based company, and the name is a tribute to them. We have an office and training rooms in the city, but do much of our work from home and on client sites.
"I aim to build trust, respect and rapport with my clients. I have decades of experience, but in many ways the more I experience and learn, the less I feel I know. I like to approach any new situation with an open mind.
"We see a great future ahead as the present government has said it intends to build a stronger Australian Public Service that delivers better outcomes for the community, acts as a model employer and contributes to a fairer and more inclusive Australia. We can help with that."
For more information visit the website by going to tannerjames.com.au, email info@tannerjames.com.au or speak to one of their team by calling 1300 774 623.
As one of the largest and fastest growing family law practices in the country, Australian Family Lawyers helps clients reach better outcomes in all family law matters including complex ones.
They have a team of industry-leading experts and Adrian Curtis, senior associate - practice leader at the Canberra office has just been named a 2023 Rising Star by Australasian Lawyer - Australia's leading independent legal online publication.
"To be recognised alongside a very talented and skilled group with some really impressive lawyers is quite humbling," Adrian said. "It really does show that when I'm focused on trying to deliver the best outcomes for the client that I know I am on the right path and supporting them in the best way I can."
The Australasian Lawyer's Rising Stars awards showcase young legal professionals aged 35 or under who demonstrate leadership and achievement in the early stages of their careers.
"The CEO and legal practice director at Australian Family Lawyers approached me and encouraged me to me to pursue it [Rising Stars]. Having that support behind me really helped build up myself and the whole team," Adrian said.
Adrian holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Canberra, a Bachelor of Social Science from the University of Newcastle and completed a Master of Applied Law with a Family Law major in December 2022.
Adrian has worked primarily in family law litigation but started his legal career with Legal Aid and had a background in youth work before that.
"I have a client focused and caring attitude and being recognised with the Rising Star award shows that these values are something that is compatible in this industry and with Australian Family Lawyers. It's been a really good experience to see that there is a private firm out there that can help me continue to deliver that," Adrian said.
Australian Family Lawyers operate exclusively in family law and understand the emotional challenges and sensitive nature of family disputes. Their comprehensive services cover all aspects of family law and relationship law including divorce, asset division, and matters involving children. They provide strategic advice in a supportive setting, allowing you to focus on the journey ahead.
Australian Family Lawyers merged with Watts McCray, Kordos and Withnalls Lawyers forming the nation's largest and only exclusive national family law firm in Australia. They have offices in every mainland capital city as well as a number of regional centres.
"While we have the size and scope of a national firm we have a really focused approach. We have a lot of knowledge, resources and experience within our team but we really do try to give a small firm, hands-on experience to our clients, so they are benefiting from both sides of the coin essentially," Adrian said. "We are also constantly trying to come up with new ways to support our clients and create a more holistic model.
"We assist clients in all aspects of family law and also have a really strong referral network, which is something we take very seriously. If a client comes to us and also has a different issue such as a business law or employment law issue we are able to link them in with people that we know we can trust to deliver the same quality of service that we offer."
Find out more - go to australianfamilylawyers.com.au or phone 1300 470 245.
Geoff Mazengarb and Aarti Arora have been operating Mazengarb Family Lawyers together.
"The firm has been serving the community since 2002," they said.
"We try to be inventive in the way we approach any problem and the solution we propose.
"Each client is an individual and each problem is unique."
Geoff Mazengarb is a partner in the firm and has over 39 years of experience as a solicitor in Canberra. As such, he has become a trusted name in family law.
Aarti Arora has been recently appointed partner at Mazengarb Family Lawyers.
Aarti has been with the firm since August 2020. Aarti's expertise lies in parenting and property matters focusing on settling the matter without having to proceed to court and assisting clients with urgent matters.
"At Mazengarb Family Lawyers, we strive to serve our clients with quality advice regarding their family law matters and seek to build a strong connection with our clients by providing support to assist them during their family separation.
"We understand the importance of a strong and personal connection between a client and their solicitor, especially when it comes to matters involving the client's family.
"When negotiating difficult and emotional family legal matters, we understand that our clients need to understand and be comfortable with the advice they receive.
"We are very passionate about family law. We offer our clients both the individual expertise of the lawyer acting for them, as well as the collective knowledge and experience of the firm's team of lawyers."
Mazengarb Family Lawyers offer a range of assistance to their clients in family law.
Some of these include:
Parenting disputes
Relocation of children
Urgent parenting and property disputes
Family violence or domestic violence
Binding financial agreements (including pre-nuptial agreements)
Consent orders formalising an agreement
Mediation for parenting and property
Wills and enduring power of attorney, and
Divorce applications
Masks and lockdowns may now be behind us, but separation and divorce rates continue to rise post the COVID-19 pandemic.
Data collected in 2020 by Relationships Australia showed that 42 per cent of respondents believed pandemic restrictions negatively impacted their relationship.
In the USA, the number of couples considering separation during 2020 rose by 34 per cent compared to the year before.
The pandemic reshaped many of our relationships. Harmful relationship behaviours intensified, family violence increased and unprecedented levels of mental health challenges came to light.
Post-pandemic, the 'COVID effect' and repeat interest rate hikes, has seen Australia's divorce rate rise by 10 per cent, as couples find themselves reassessing their relationship.
For Parker Coles Curtis, Canberra-based family law specialists, these trends come as no surprise.
Opening for business between the ACT's first and second lockdowns, the COVID-19 era is a touchstone for the firm's history and its central mission - to support clients experiencing a relationship change or breakdown with care, compassion and choice.
"Our services have been in high demand over the past two years and even now, as we continue to work with families, new and current, who are experiencing conflict or a breakdown due to effects of the pandemic," director Catherine Coles said.
"We are conscious that when things don't work out as planned, you need a mix of skill and compassion to help you work through what comes next."
Founded by Debra Parker, Catherine Coles and Jacquelyn Curtis, the firm recently celebrated its second birthday at the Margaret Whitlam Pavilion. They have since grown to a team of 22, including nine talented lawyers, combining extensive experience with a human-centred approach.
Parker Coles Curtis supports clients to unlock uncertainty and achieve clarity within the full range of family law issues including child custody arrangements, financial and property settlement, divorce and child support, and safely exiting an abusive or violent relationship.
"We're here to help you navigate through the practicalities and legalities when a relationship ends," director Debra Parker said. "We'll help you to develop an action plan tailored for your situation, to give you some control back over your life."
Director Jacquelyn Curtis said, "Overwhelm and uncertainty is high when a relationship breaks down. With our society having just gone through great upheaval, you need guidance at each step of the way when you're struggling with those feelings.
"Our goal is to help you to recover, rebuild and move forward with confidence."
Forming relationships with complementary service providers including psychologists, financial and accountancy advisors, relationship coaches and others, Parker Coles Curtis untangles even the most complicated situations with realistic and pragmatic solutions.
Parker Coles Curtis offers a range of consultation options to demystify the family law and divorce process, including a Lunchtime Lawyer advice service and their trademarked Loungeroom Lawyer service, an after-hours advice service for the time-poor.
Here for you when life happens - contact the Parker Coles Curtis team today.
Great architectural design can make the difference between a house and a home.
A house is a place for shelter for as many different types of people, while a home is a place specifically designed for you and your family, a place to grow into through different stages of your life.
"At Studio56 Building Design (Studio56), we're passionate about designing spaces that inspire and enrich the lives of those who use them," Cristian Gonzalez from Studio56 said.
"Our goal is to make the design process as seamless and stress-free as possible, so you can focus on the exciting parts of bringing your project to life."
Studio56 is a firm that specialises in creating innovative and functional designs for a variety of building types. Their team of experienced designers bring a unique perspective to every project, blending creativity and practicality to produce exceptional results.
Located centrally in Turner, Canberra City, it is a central place to visit and meet the team.
"At Studio56, we believe that great design starts with understanding our client's needs and vision," Cristian said. "That's why we take the time to listen and work closely with each client to develop a design that not only meets their requirements but also exceeds their expectations."
Studio56 was initially established by two passionate people who loved architecture, one with amazing skills in design, while the other focused on the details and documentation.
Although both are great designers, it made sense to use their skills collaboratively to develop a powerful design and documentation team for which they are now known. Within a few years of creating Studio56, they had grown exponentially and employed several staff.
With over 20 years of experience and degrees from Diplomas in Architectural Drafting to a Master's in Architecture, the team at Studio56 Building Design has the experience and knowledge to help with any design project and usually has the answers when it comes to the Canberra market, codes, regulations, plus surrounding regional areas.
"Our portfolio showcases a range of architectural design projects, from interior designs, custom residential homes, multi-unit projects, retail design, and commercial buildings, each one demonstrating our commitment to quality and purposeful design," Cristian said.
"We use the latest technology for our work, including the latest in virtual reality experiences to showcase your home in the most up-to-date way possible. Allowing you to walk through your home before it is even built.
"Our knowledge of materials and design trends allows us to create beautiful and functional spaces, with a key focus on sustainability and cost-effectiveness. Delivering value to our clients now and for years to come."
With the new fiscal year looking favourable the construction industry will be starting a new cycle, potentially bringing back a competitive market and in turn more stable construction costs. Now is the perfect opportunity to start discussing and planning your future project and positioning yourself ahead of the crowd.
If you have a large space on your land and want to capitalise on it with dual occupancy or just want to upsize your current home, Studio56 has the knowledge and design skills to create something that suits your family's needs.
Call Studio56 to discuss your potential project on 6280 4157 or email info@studio56.com.au
Operating for about nine years, Pomegranate Restaurant proclaims a confidence in a classic dining experience when other restaurants are moving toward a more casual and probably a less palatable approach.
There is a welcoming ambience both inside the restaurant, with its exposed beams and eclectic decor, and on the two terrace-style balconies for outdoor dining.
Erkin Esen is the owner/head chef and they have 15 staff all together. In the kitchen are three full time chefs and two kitchen attendants while front of house is Ziba Esen who is also the owner as well as manager, plus nine casual floor staff.
"We offer fine dining services," Erkin said. "We are planning to stay here for as long as we can, to continue to enjoy what we are doing.
Regarding any tips and advice to the local community, Erkin said, "What we believe in is the key for running a good business, plus to care for your customers by heart."
Erkin brings a vision of contemporary Australian cuisine that hints at his heritage without being overwhelmed by it.
The menu reveals a choice of dishes that rely heavily on quality and freshness of ingredients.
A definite penchant for French technique and on occasion, a nod to the flavours of Turkiye.
Seafood features highly, especially with starters. Enjoy a kingfish ceviche or pan seared scallops with tasty accompaniments or a cheeky haloumi moussaka that is stacked with grilled eggplant, zucchini and tomato.
For mains, a favourite is the grilled chicken breast served thinly sliced with a lime and Dijon mustard dressing.
Desserts are beautifully presented, and do not steer far from the classic, both French and Turkish.
Pomegranate Restaurant offers dinner only to focus on giving diners the best meals and service, from Tuesday to Saturday, from 5.45pm to about 9pm.
Ziba at front of house is a welcoming host, running the floor, and delivering a professional and efficient service with charm.
Located in the heart of Canberra on the ground floor of Kingston's York Apartments at 31 Giles Street in Kingston.
Please phone 6295 1515 for a table or see the website at pomegranate.erkin@.com for the detailed menu and more information.
Afiyet olsun (bon appetit).
Every decision you make, whether it be the sale of a house or starting a business, has a legal consequence that may affect other aspects of your life.
At Westbourne Legal, they understand that everyone has a legal life cycle and, because of that, they pride themselves on being your lawyers for life.
Westbourne not only assists and supports you with your matter, but they also advise you of any potential impacts on other aspects of your life that may need to be considered and suggest safeguards to be implemented.
For example, selling a home may have an impact on your estate planning.
Westbourne Legal in its current or previous names has been practising in Yarralumla with continued service to the greater capital region for over 30 years.
The name Westbourne Legal has its roots in and named after the local institution of Westbourne Woods, within which now resides the Royal Canberra Golf Club and Weston Park.
Craig Painter purchased the firm in 2018 with the philosophy: that lawyers are not the decision makers, that is the role of the client. He believes that a lawyer's role is to bring effect to the client's needs so that the client's matter is resolved and their interests are protected. His mantra is simply: let's get the job done.
Six people work within the Westbourne Legal team, each with a focus on the areas of work they undertake.
"Westbourne Legal's team is small with a focus on client service and not bureaucracy," director Craig Painter said. "We have found a small team to be agile and ready to respond to the needs of our clients. We understand the limitations of a small team but counter any shortcomings with responsiveness, knowhow and service."
Westbourne accepts that the law does not stand still and that there is a natural progression to digital law.
According to Craig, "Digital law doesn't have the capacity to consider the client's legal issue, interpret the instructions, suggest alternate solutions and explain to the client in an interactive way how the solutions may assist and their various impacts.
"Further I see there to be an ongoing need for clients to have personal contact to discuss issues and possible solutions."
Craig also understands that clients have a life and at times, early mornings, afternoons or nights are the only times you have to attend to your legal matters.
COVID lockdowns showed that legal service is not simply 9am-5pm and, as such, Craig is available to assist and support outside the usual office hours.
Westbourne Legal is experienced in property and conveyancing matters, business, business advisory and business succession matters, estate planning, succession, estate administration and disputes matters, all with the ultimate goal of understanding the client's needs, and finding a solution for the best possible outcome.
Westbourne Legal is located at Unit 3, 18 Bentham Street, Yarralumla - phone 6189 5888 or visit westbourne.legal
You're in business. It's likely most of your efforts are geared towards surviving and growing. Perhaps you're performing well but you're in a dispute which needs to be resolved before you can get on with life.
Maybe you're searching to become better at what you do, looking at ways to improve you and your business.
Sometimes you hit hard times and you're dealing with serious financial issues. Maybe you just want out, sell and move onto the next project.
"Business is difficult - that's where I come in, Eddie Senatore, I deal in the difficult difficult business situations," Eddie Senatore of Eddie Senatore Advisory said.
With 35 years' experience in business, Eddie is skilled at seeking out both opportunities and solving problems so that you can strive forward.
"This process must start with you," Eddie said. "My approach is non-judgmental and empathetic." He focuses on four main areas of business activity including:
"I also do business recovery work which includes small business mediation," he said. "I assist business owners with negotiation coaching and enjoy working with builders to solve their unique issues."
Disputes
People in business disputes are distracted from management, creativity and motivation is often low or lost, risking failure of the business itself.
Mediation, facilitation and negotiation can be used to enable the continuation of business relationships during and after a dispute has been resolved to avoid and even repair any damage.
"I coach negotiation and also coach people through disputes, helping them to self-reflect and resolve their issues," Eddie said.
"Debt negotiation and collection, a partnership dispute or shareholder dispute - mediation and debt recovery can be done face to face, via video or on an online platform.
A neutral facilitator such as Eddie is trained in mediation to assist shareholders, directors or management work through issues for a more productive work environment.
Buying and selling a business can be stressful and uncertain at times so a neutral facilitator can help move negotiations along and get to the heart of the critical issues, attempt to reduce the uncertainty or if not save precious time in ongoing negotiations.
When it comes to tips or advice for business leaders, Eddie says there is no one answer.
"There is no one blanket approach," Eddie added. "Human interaction is the key. Communication. Non-judgemental conversations are the way through. You start with reasons at one point but with the right guided conversation, much more will be revealed.
"I believe in continuous education so that I am at my best when I am dealing with you and your situation. Whether this is business strategy and culture at New York University Stern School of Business School or at The Harvard Law and Business School, I am continually updating my knowledge and skill base."
Whether it is a business dispute or you're facing financial challenges or simply need a second opinion, business consultant Eddie Senatore can help you through.
Phone 0448 000 010 or visit eddiesenatore.com and theprofessionalhomebuilder.com for more details.
The combination of curated and self-directed shows throughout the year makes for an interesting and ever-changing experience for those who visit fYREGALLERY in Braidwood.
When not in use for curated shows, the fYREGALLERY, a prominent regional commercial art gallery, is available for hire to artists who want to manage their own self-directed shows.
Opened in 2004, partners Cheryl Hannah and Dr Helen McKenna own fYREGALLERY. Helen describes herself as the (mostly) silent partner while Cheryl is the sole operator and director of day-to-day gallery operations.
"I offer a range of Australian and international artists an opportunity to show their work in a professionally curated dedicated art space," Cheryl said.
"I select and curate exhibitions of fine art, specialising in works on paper, for public display and sales in April and November each year."
Currently showing is "In Memoriam" comprising work by Australian artist and noted feminist scholar, the late Suzanne Bellamy. This is in addition to Cheryl's April/November schedule for 2023.
"From the outset, I have striven to make fYREGALLERY a space where art not usually seen in a regional town is accessible," she said.
"I have shown original works on paper by some of the 'greats', including Picasso, Miro, and Chagall, as well as brilliant Australian women artists such as Evelyn Syme, Jessie Trail, Margaret Preston, Thea Proctor and Olive Cotton."
Cheryl has built strong partnerships with galleries and artists in New York, Santa Fe and Los Angeles along the way.
The Society of American Graphic Artists had their first-ever exhibition outside of the Northern Hemisphere when in 2010, they brought their 77th Annual exhibition 'down under' to fYREGALLERY.
And in November 2023 they will welcome acclaimed NYC printmaker, DeAnn L. Prosia to Braidwood to show her prize-winning etchings in Australia for the first time.
"I would strongly encourage those who are making art professionally to consider trying out a show in a regional gallery where new ideas and approaches can be fostered," Cheryl said.
"Venturing into mixed-media and collage in more recent years, I can confidently assure anyone interested in using a gallery space is very welcome to contact me.
"I am always up for an 'art' conversation."
fYREGALLERY is committed to working with printmakers and artists working on paper at all stages of their careers to grow their skills and build appreciative audiences.
Located at 84 Wallace St, Braidwood, phone 0429 666 619 or see fyregallery.com and ARTSY.net for more information.
Prior to founding Foxton Financial, Brooke Hepburn-Rogers worked in boutique, mid-tier and the big four SMSF (self-managed super funds) businesses as well as completing several post-graduate degrees.
A vibrant accounting firm and members of the Institute of Public Accountants, Foxton offers comprehensive accounting and taxation services.
"We are a modern and forward-thinking company that uses technology to deliver high quality work for our clients throughout Australia," managing director Brooke Hepburn-Rogers said.
"We believe in streamlining our services and using cloud-based technology to service Australia nationwide."
Foxton Financial are specialists in Self-Managed Super Funds (SMSFs), Personal, Small Business, Trust, Partnership and Cryptocurrency taxation, working with clients to take the worry out of their financial requirements.
"We have an out of the box approach to accounting and tax and do not adhere to the cookie cutter traditional model," she said.
"Our business is built on honesty and fairness. We discuss each budget at the commencement of a job so there are no hidden surprises or additional costs potentially leaving you hanging.
"We have an exciting referral team that offers legal, actuarial, audit, specialised business advisory and financial planning services.
"This means that we can assist you in your whole financial environment."
Foxton Financial has already won several awards:
Institute of Public Accountants - Winner - ACT IPA Practice of the Year 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019; Institute of Public Accountants - Winner - ACT IPA Member of the Year 2022, 2019 (Brooke); Australian Accounting Awards - Winner: Superannuation Specialist Accountant of the Year (Brooke); and SMSF Advisor - Winner: SMSF Advisor's Editors Choice - SMSF Advisor of the Year - NSW 2019 (Brooke).
They have plans to expand their number of offices as well as set up education workshops in local schools and universities.
"Regarding International Women's Day, Foxton Financial want to encourage women to come back into the workforce, or to explore a new career within the finance industry," Brooke said.
"Foxton is the main sponsor for Glioblastoma Australia, a foundation set up to raise awareness and much needed funds for research.
"Also to financially assist those that have been affected with this disease, whether this is to help with treatment expenses or purchasing wigs/headwear.
"We look forward to supporting this foundation locally in Canberra."
Please see the website at foxtonfinancial.com.au or facebook.com/FoxtonFinancial/ to contact.
Charlie Sgroi has been providing the very best service in auto repair and maintenance for over 40 years, according to his many loyal customers.
In 2007 Charlie embarked on an entrepreneurial journey with his wife, Raffy, and cantered car mechanical services around the vision to provide extraordinary service to their customers.
"We dedicated the time and today we are proud to run a premium automotive repairs centre, a safe and enjoyable workplace for our employees, and an ethical environment that creates opportunity for all," said Charlie and Raffy Sgroi, owners of Car Mechanical Services (CMS).
"At our family owned and operated care centre, we believe our work is a reflection of our character. We always strive to uphold our reputation as a personable and reliable service."
Charlie is their highly qualified automotive specialist with an extensive knowledge and over 40 years of experience in all kinds of vehicles, from old to new.
He is also your classic and prestige expert - classic cars are in a league of their own and they need special maintenance and mechanical competence while prestige vehicles also require that special 'prestige' touch.
"We have an incredible team at CMS," Charlie added. "We have three qualified technicians, Dave our foreman, Neville and Brenden, determined on ensuring your car is in the best condition, offering the highest level of care and attention to details.
"We are excited to announce the signing of our newest apprentice, Angus.
"He is off to a great start here at CMS - Angus has passion, determination and willingness to learn all the skills needed to become an awesome technician."
Raffy is working behind the scene, making sure everything is running smoothly for Charlie and his team.
A strong advocate for the industry, she also invests time and effort into making sure CMS is a vibrant and sustainable company.
"Raffy is always encouraging a more conscious workforce that considers their actions," he said.
"The car repair and servicing industry requires lifelong learning so we are investing in new technology and continual training for our team.
"We are determined to become a business model in our industry that prioritises sustainability and inclusive workplace."
At 82 Kalgoorlie Crescent, Fisher, phone 6162 4111 for details or booking or see carmechanicalservices.com.au
Megasealed is a leading provider of leak repair services in Australia, known for being the first stop-leak service of its kind in the country.
Since 1996, the company has offered guaranteed solutions for stopping leaks in showers and balconies without costly tile removal.
Proudly owned by Graham Evans, a local entrepreneur in the Megasealed business for over 15 years. He established his first Megasealed franchise in 2016, including Megasealed Canberra that is led by Tony and Kylie.
Megasealed Canberra is one of 34 franchise locations across Australia so customers can rely on the nationally recognised brand and solutions but know they are supporting a locally owned business.
"I was born and raised in Canberra but 15 years ago, I moved to Sydney to embark on a career as a sales consultant at Megasealed," Graham said.
"Through hard work and dedication, I worked my way up to the position of head of the national company, and facilitated the franchising of the business for the owners."
After this, Graham decided to take the plunge and invest in his first franchise territory in Sydney. Starting with just himself and two tilers, he has since grown the business to 35 full-time staff.
Last year, he expanded his business by purchasing the Canberra franchise. They now have 13 local full-time staff working for them.
For over 26 years, Megasealed specialise in a variety of services including the repair of leaking showers, leaking balconies, tile sealing, shower repair and leak detection - also tiling, grouting and shower screens.
They offer a bathroom rejuvenation service at a fraction of the cost and can be completed in as little as a day so you can use your bathroom the next day.
This includes grout re-colour, tile cleaning and resealing, tile over existing tiles and replacing silicone seals.
"I am proud to have a diverse team, including several non-Australian born employees and refugees from war-torn countries whom I have sponsored," Graham said.
"Moving forward, I am keen on expanding my business into new regions of Australia and broadening my horizons."
Megasealed are proud members of the Australian Institute of Waterproofing (AIW), Housing Industry Association (HIA) and the Master Plumbers Association.
Also the only national company in the industry recognised by SAI Global with ISO 9001 certification.
See the website at megasealed.com.au for more detailed information.
Housing costs in the ACT are expected to remain modest for the foreseeable future. The only states that experienced a significant improvement in housing affordability over the past three months were the ACT and the Northern Territory.
In fact, according to data from the Real Estate Institute of Australia, ACT is the only state in Australia where the average percentage of income required for mortgage payments is under 20 per cent.
This is promising for the first home buyers in the region and indicates that housing in the ACT will remain affordable for the foreseeable future.
New Door Properties offer a range of real estate services, including the sale, purchase, and leasing of residential properties as well as home and land packages.
Owner and founder Gurjant Singh of New Door Properties has spent the last seven years working in the real estate market. In 2016, he started his real estate profession as a real estate agent and by 2020, had established his own agency, New Door Properties.
"We are currently operating in the ACT and border regions of NSW," Gurjant Singh said.
"This year we are celebrating three years of operation. My team consists of 10 dedicated and competent members.
"They are all skilled in their own respective fields with a wealth of experience in sales, property management, administration, and customer service."
The business first focused primarily on sales, but as rental property became increasingly popular, Gurjant added property management services in July 2022.
"We have been able to acquire 100 properties in just six months' time," he added.
"Our hardworking rentals team is producing outstanding outcomes by offering top-notch services in the industry."
Since its establishment in the year 2020, Rate My Agent, Australia's top real estate agents rating website, has awarded New Door Properties as the Agency of the Year in 2021 for Moncrieff, in 2022 for Bonner, Moncrieff and Throsby, and in 2023 for Bonner.
In addition, Rate My Agent recognised Gurjant Singh as Agent of the Year for Throsby in 2022 and Bonner for three consecutive years (2021, 2022, and 2023).
In the past three years, they have also been successful in setting records for prices in Taylor, Moncrieff, and Throsby.
"Since we established this brand, we have continually seen rapid growth, and we anticipate continuing that trend," he added. "The future appears to be quite promising.
"To keep our commitment to our previous, present, and future clients, we will keep refining our procedure."
In 2021 New Door has launched a charitable organisation New Door Foundation to contribute to the welfare of our community.
Gurjant said that the rental market is expected to be significantly impacted by Canberra's rising immigration, which will result in strong demand for rental properties.
So, the investment market in Canberra rentals has a promising future at this stage.
Back to pre-COVID levels, there's been a significant increase in student migration so increased demand for rental housing.
Located at 101-103 Anthony Rolfe Avenue Gungahlin, phone 0497 000 007 or 6193 7466 or see newdoor.au / @newdoorproperties for more information and properties for sale.