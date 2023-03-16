A range of award-winning real estate services Advertising Feature

Gurjant Singh, the founder and owner of New Door Properties that has experienced rapid growth. Picture supplied

Housing costs in the ACT are expected to remain modest for the foreseeable future. The only states that experienced a significant improvement in housing affordability over the past three months were the ACT and the Northern Territory.

Our hardworking rentals team is producing outstanding outcomes by offering top-notch services in the industry. - Director principal Gurjant Singh

In fact, according to data from the Real Estate Institute of Australia, ACT is the only state in Australia where the average percentage of income required for mortgage payments is under 20 per cent.



This is promising for the first home buyers in the region and indicates that housing in the ACT will remain affordable for the foreseeable future.

New Door Properties offer a range of real estate services, including the sale, purchase, and leasing of residential properties as well as home and land packages.

Owner and founder Gurjant Singh of New Door Properties has spent the last seven years working in the real estate market. In 2016, he started his real estate profession as a real estate agent and by 2020, had established his own agency, New Door Properties.



"We are currently operating in the ACT and border regions of NSW," Gurjant Singh said.



"This year we are celebrating three years of operation. My team consists of 10 dedicated and competent members.



"They are all skilled in their own respective fields with a wealth of experience in sales, property management, administration, and customer service."

The business first focused primarily on sales, but as rental property became increasingly popular, Gurjant added property management services in July 2022.



"We have been able to acquire 100 properties in just six months' time," he added.



"Our hardworking rentals team is producing outstanding outcomes by offering top-notch services in the industry."

Since its establishment in the year 2020, Rate My Agent, Australia's top real estate agents rating website, has awarded New Door Properties as the Agency of the Year in 2021 for Moncrieff, in 2022 for Bonner, Moncrieff and Throsby, and in 2023 for Bonner.



In addition, Rate My Agent recognised Gurjant Singh as Agent of the Year for Throsby in 2022 and Bonner for three consecutive years (2021, 2022, and 2023).



In the past three years, they have also been successful in setting records for prices in Taylor, Moncrieff, and Throsby.



"Since we established this brand, we have continually seen rapid growth, and we anticipate continuing that trend," he added. "The future appears to be quite promising.



"To keep our commitment to our previous, present, and future clients, we will keep refining our procedure."



In 2021 New Door has launched a charitable organisation New Door Foundation to contribute to the welfare of our community.



Gurjant said that the rental market is expected to be significantly impacted by Canberra's rising immigration, which will result in strong demand for rental properties.



So, the investment market in Canberra rentals has a promising future at this stage.



Back to pre-COVID levels, there's been a significant increase in student migration so increased demand for rental housing.